The comeback kids are at it again.
After dropping the opening game of the Northern California Division II Little League 11-12s All-Stars Tournament at Tri-City Little League Park in Rocklin, San Mateo American has won two straight games through the elimination bracket, both via mercy-rule. Monday, American rallied for a 13-3 victory to knock out Turlock, advancing to Wednesday’s quarterfinal round.
Staying true to form, American had to come back from an early first-inning deficit. Starting pitcher Jack Hickey surrendered back-to-back home runs in the top of the first but rebounded to earn the shortened complete-game victory.
“Every time I see these boys play it’s been just an eye-opening experience for me,” San Mateo American manager Steve Church said. “They don’t skip a beat. … They know any run that comes against us they can overcome.”
Cleanup hitter Kurtis Lee put a charge into the American dugout with a two-home run night. His first blast — a two-run shot in the first inning — gave American a 4-3 lead. Then in the second inning he went large, highlighting a nine-run inning by crushing a monster blast to left field for a grand slam.
The right-handed hitting slugger finished 2 for 3 with six RBIs.
“Our 3 through 5 hitters … every time they are up to the plate they can hit a home run,” Church said. “But out of the three, in my opinion, Kurtis hits the ball the hardest.”
Hickey did the rest.
The right-hander was an unlikely pitching hero as Monday marked his first starting assignment of the All-Star season. He has consistently pitched in short stints of relief, including one inning Sunday against Visalia in which he mowed through the middle of the batting order. That performance earned him the start Monday, a decision Church and his coaching staff reached earlier in the day.
Monday’s four-inning outing was Hickey’s longest of the summer. He allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven.
“I preach this to the boys time and time again, it’s the hot hand, the hot bat is what we’re riding with,” Church said. “We’re at that one-game mentality right now. Jack went out through the heart of the order [Sunday] and dominated.”
Hickey finished off the night with a strikeout on a called third strike in the top of the fourth.
“It was business as usual,” Church said of the team’s attitude walking off the diamond. “We don’t get too high, too low. It’s, we win the game, and we still have another one to go.”
American’s second straight mercy-rule win preserves a pitching staff that is looking to win six games in six days. The only player unavailable to pitch Tuesday will be Hickey as American advances to face McKinleyville-Humboldt County at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s humongous because it gives me more options with pitching,” Church said. “It frees me up as far as having more options, for sure.”
American had a special visitor prior to Monday’s game as former high-flying outfielder of major league fame, Eric Byrnes, was in attendance, sporting San Mateo American regalia, including an official team hat. Byrnes — who coaches American players Leo Rhein and Bobby Crudeli with his Let Them Play club team — has made previous appearances at American’s batting practice sessions.
“The speeches that he’s given to the boys have all been heartfelt, showing up to all the practices, the games, it means a lot to the boys,” Church said.
