DANVILLE — One day after scoring 14 runs in the Section 3 Little League All-Star 9-10s tournament opener, San Mateo American ran into a buzz-saw in Danville starting pitcher Dario Boban.
American fell 8-1 in the winners’ bracket matchup Sunday with host Danville at Osage Park, totaling just four hits, the team’s lowest single-game output this summer.
RJ Church went 2 for 3 with American’s lone RBI with a last-gasp, sixth-inning single to score Saxon Lucia. But Danville was already comfortably in front after scoring five runs in the first inning and adding three more in the fifth.
Danville banged out 10 hits, including a 3-for-3 game by Anthony DeVito.
Church and Cooper Hipps have paced American through the tournament, totaling three hits apiece through two games.
With the loss, American falls to the elimination bracket in the four-team tournament, and will face Union City National Monday night at Osage Park at 5:30 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the championship round and will need defeat Danville twice to earn the tournament title.
In the Section 3 10-11s tournament, San Mateo American survived its first elimination game Sunday with a 10-0 win at Marshall Park in Fremont. The American 10-11s will play another elimination game Monday night at Marshall Park at 5:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to Tuesday’s championship round.
