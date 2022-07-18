It has been quite a summer for San Mateo American Little League. After two different American baseball teams kicked off the summer by winning each the District 52 Superbowl Majors and Minors tournaments, the District 52 All-Stars tournaments saw American claim titles in both the 10s and 12s tournaments.
Now, each of those American 10s and 12s All-Stars teams are one win away from advancing to Nor Cals, and both have dramatic wins to thank for it.
San Mateo American’s 12-and-under team punched its ticket to the title round at Five Canyons Park in Castro Valley, opening the tourney with a 5-4 walk-off victory over Danville, then taking down host Castro Valley 13-3 Sunday. American’s 10-and-under team reached the championship round in Union City, opening Saturday with a 10-1 win over Castro Valley before Sunday’s thrilling 2-1 victory over Danville.
Having advanced through the winners’ brackets, both American teams now have a loss to give. Tuesday’s championship series both start at 6 p.m., with if-necessary games scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at both venues.
Moreno emerges as closer for American 10s
Right-hander Christopher Moreno served as a starting pitcher with the Cardinals during the San Mateo American Little League regular season. But his work as a relief pitcher for the American All-Stars has steadily been gaining momentum.
Moreno turned in his finest outing of the All-Stars summer in American’s 2-1 victory Sunday. Entering in the fourth inning in relief of starting pitcher Matthew Ward, Moreno quickly found himself in a 1-0 hole after an unearned run, charged to Ward, scored. From there, Moreno went on lockdown.
“He’s been a little inconsistent and struggling with his control but today he found the right time to dial it in,” San Mateo American manager Jason Gordon said.
American quickly took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Moreno led off with a single to left, followed by Jagger O’Brien’s double to put runners at second and third. Then Ward delivered a two-run double down the right-field line to put American ahead for good.
Moreno went on to close it out, earning the win in relief by firing three shutout innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five. He closed the game out with back-to-back strikeouts in impressive fashion.
“He probably threw six of the hardest balls I’ve ever seen a 10-year-old throw,” Gordon said.
Moreno is known for his high-velocity fastball, but said he may have had a little extra behind it Sunday.
“Maybe today was a little harder because I knew we had to move on,” Moreno said.
American committed two fielding errors in the game, but it was the base-running mistakes that cost them early.
“It was a bit of a comedy of errors for the first three or four innings of the game,” Gordon said.
While American put runners on in every inning, they made four outs on the basepaths, including a play at the plate in the first inning when Ward belted a double into the right-field corner, only to see O’Brien get thrown out at the plate on a perfect two-hop throw from Danville’s right fielder.
“The guy went to the fence and turned around and just made an incredible throw,” Gordon said. “I sent [O’Brien] thinking it was going to take a miraculous throw, and he made a miraculous throw.”
Ward kept American in it with a fine pitching appearance though. In his first start since firing a no-hitter in the District 52 All-Stars 12s championship game against Alpine, the right-hander worked three-plus innings Sunday, allowing one run (zero earned) on three hits and two walks, while striking out seven.
American pitchers totaled 12 strikeouts on the day.
The San Mateo American 12s turned to a familiar hero in Saturday’s Section 3 opener, a Folau cashed in with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 5-4 walk-off victory.
The back-and-forth battle against Danville saw American squander a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning, as Danville rallied for four runs to take a 4-3 lead. DJ Ruiz responded in the bottom of the fourth with a game-tying home run, his third of the All-Stars season.
Then a leadoff walk to Max Yeh, a hit batsman by Landon King, and a walk to load the bases set the stage for Folau.
“I was hoping to get the game over then and not go to extra innings,” San Mateo American manager Paul Witten said.
Folau — who supplied the game-winning swing of the bat in the District 52 championship game against Hillsborough, with a three-run homer in the third inning — played the hero for the second straight game, lining a single to center field to score Yeh with the walk-off run.
Nick Loew added a two-run single in the third. Folau finished the day with three hits, a double and two RBIs.
“I thought the kids reacted more like this was the end of the tournament, so I quickly told them to calm down … and told them they have two more games to win,” Witten said.
Now American has just one more to win in the Section 3 12s tournament. As a benefit to not playing extra innings Saturday, and a day off Monday, Witten now has all his pitchers available to him Tuesday.
