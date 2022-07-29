It was the matchup San Mateo American wanted — right-hander Landon King going against Tri-City’s ace Brandon Williams. In the end, it was Williams and Tri-City who won the day, and the Northern California Little League All-Stars 12-and-under banner.
American had its streak of 12 straight elimination-game wins snapped Thursday night with a 10-2 loss to Tri-City in the Nor Cal 12s championship game at Franich Field in Watsonville. American trailed 3-2 in the fifth before Tri-City broke it open.
“We faced a very good pitcher,” San Mateo American manager Paul Witten said. “We scored two runs off him in the first inning and then we couldn’t get anything going after that.”
Tri-City struck first in the top of the first, rallying for two runs off King. But American answered right back in the bottom of the inning to tie it.
King got American on the board, drilling an RBI triple off the wall in right-center to cut Tri-City’s lead to 2-1. Nick Loew followed with a squibber to the right side of the infield he legged out for an RBI single, tying it 2-2.
But Tri-City scratched out a run in the top of the second on a passed ball. And while American trailed the rest of the way, a few borderline calls in the fifth inning were in dispute from Witten. American trailed 3-2 at the time.
“We thought we had a guy struck out with two outs, two strikes,” Witten said. “It looked pretty shocking, and we ended up walking the guy. Then we thought we had another guy struck out. And it just kind of unraveled after that.”
King departed after 4 2/3 innings. Ewan Osborne and Jake Mrowka finished out the pitching slate for American.
Williams worked 5 2/3 innings to earn the win, departing after reaching the maximum pitch count of 85.
“The kid was fantastic,” Witten said. “He threw mid 70s he had a nice slider with late action. He did really good.”
Tri-City now advances to the West Zone Regional tournament opening Saturday, Aug. 6 in San Bernardino. The winner of that tournament heads to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Witten said his final postgame speech Thursday was a tough one to deliver.
“That obviously hit the kids emotionally because we’re not doing Little League anymore,” Witten said. “So, I think at the end of it, that’s when it hits the kids emotionally. The emotion was twofold for Witten, who said this is likely his final season coaching Little League All-Stars. Witten is a longtime figure in San Mateo American’s rise as one of the premier programs in District 52 Little League. He originally coached All-Stars from 2005-17 when his children were playing. He returned in 2021 to take over the 11s team — that graduated to 12s this year — even though he didn’t have any children on roster.
“While I’ll never say never, I think I’m retired from Little League,” Witten said.
Witten said the outstanding highlight of the All-Stars summer season was the depth of American’s roster.
“I felt like we were very well-rounded,” Witten said. “It was difficult to decide on who was playing. … They all contributed. They all worked hard. … They all just fought game after game.”
