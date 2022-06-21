To finish out an 11-game home stand to start the summer season, the San Francisco Seagulls summoned some hometown magic.
Capuchino graduates Devin Meyer and Frankie Pellegrini, along with Burlingame graduate Mario Vargas, took the hill at Lara Field on consecutive days. The local trio closed out the long home stand working seven innings apiece, with Pellegrini and Vargas both earning wins, as the Seagulls surged into first place in the Golden State Collegiate Baseball League at the one-third point of the regular season.
The Seagulls have now won seven of their last eight.
“Our pitchers this weekend, especially our starting pitchers, they really threw the ball to the best of their ability,” Cavigllia said. “Every one of them has their own wrinkle but they were all able to command the strike zone and get ahead of hitters.”
Vargas is the veteran of the local trio. In his second year with the Seagulls, the right-hander went seven innings Saturday night to front a 14-4 victory over the Sacramento Heat. Friday night, Pellegrini took the ball for his second start of the summer, turning in a gem by allowing just one hit through 7 1/3 innings in a 1-0 Seagulls victory over the Heat.
Meyer took a no-decision in an 8-7 loss to the Heat last Thursday but set the tone for the weekend by turning in a quality start, working seven innings before departing with a 4-3 lead.
“If we can get that type of production from those guys over the next months, we’re going to be in a nice driver’s seat to have a shot at winning the Golden State Collegiate League championship and getting that first seed in the playoffs,” Caviglia said.
While the trio is proving the backbone of the Seagulls’ starting rotation, the three of them worked exclusively out of the bullpen for their respective college teams in 2022, totaling just 23 appearances between them.
Vargas appeared in 16 games as a reliever at San Francisco State, recording a 0-1 record with a 4.96 ERA, with 11 walks and 11 strikeouts. Meyer totaled five appearances at Hawaii-Hilo with a 5.14 ERA. Pellegrini pitched in just two games at Cañada College, working four scoreless innings.
For the Cap duo of Meyer and Pellegrini, the ability to step into a starting rotation for the first time in over a year and immediately go deep into games is a matter of habit.
“I think at Cap, we were starters all four years and we went long innings at Cap,” Pellegrini said. “But I think we also both have similar mindsets where we … just keep going as long as we can.”
For Pellegrini, the road to pitching exclusively was an unlikely one. Heading into his senior year at Cap, he was considered a center fielder who also pitched. That changed on opening day 2021, however, when he suffered a serious hamstring strain while trying to make a play on defense. He logged three at-bats in the game, and would take just one more that season, returning nearly a month later only to reinjure himself in his first game back. He closed out his high school career focusing on pitching and has worked exclusively as a pitcher only ever since.
“I made the decision when I got to Cañada that I would just go fulltime as a pitcher,” Pellegrini said. “I got four at-bats my senior year, I got like three against South City in that game. I came back and got an at-bat and pulled it again. I hadn’t seen a pitch in over a year. So, when I came back, I made the decision to strictly focus on pitching.”
Playing at Lara Field is a homecoming of sorts for Pellegrini. While the right-hander grew up just up the street from San Bruno Park, he spent his childhood playing in the Millbrae Lions Youth Baseball League. It wasn’t until his eighth-grade year at Parkside Middle School in the annual Posy Parade Game against St. Robert’s.
Pellegrini certainly looked at home Friday night. He got touched for a leadoff double in the top of the second, the only hit Sacramento managed against him. After he issued a leadoff walk in the third, he went on to set down 15 straight batters — quite a statement for someone who almost didn’t play summer ball this year.
“I wasn’t planning on playing summer ball at all until I realized that if I want to be a starter, I’m going to have to challenge myself to go long innings and get some innings in,” Pellegrini said.
Vargas followed up Pellegrini’s gem with an impressive performance Saturday, notching 11 strikeouts in a game for the second time this season, and for the second time in six days. He previously totaled 11 strikeouts June 12 in a six-inning start, a 7-6 win to finish off a three-game sweep of the South Bay Storm.
“He understands the game needs to keep moving,” Caviglia said. “We really stress tempo, and he really exemplifies what that tempo needs to be.”
The feel-good stories continued through the weekend for Seagulls pitchers as Oakland A’s left-hander Jared Koenig earned his first major league win as the A’s topped the Royals 4-0. Koenig pitched for the Seagulls — back when they made their home at Pacifica’s Fairmont Field — from 2015-16.
The Seagulls continued their winning streak Monday, taking to the road for the first time this season with a 10-6 win over the Heat in Sacramento.
The GSCBL regular season spans through July 20. The three-team playoff series will be hosted at San Bruno Park this season for the first time in the league’s history. The playoff format sees the second- and third-place teams meet in the semifinals, with the regular season’s first-place team receiving an automatic bye to the championship round.
