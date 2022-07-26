If the Joe DiMaggio Baseball League’s aim is to bring fun to the ball yard, Sunday’s Peninsula championship game seems to have closed the summer with a sense of mission accomplished.
The once revered summer league saw its Peninsula-based Joe D North division dwindled to five teams entering the playoffs last week. But Sunday’s championship game culminated in a classic rivalry showdown between San Bruno and Pacifica, with San Bruno rallying in extra-innings for a 5-0 win at Skyline College to claim the title.
With the league now serving as a hybrid model, with many travel-ball players concurrently joining their hometown Joe D teams to get extra reps during the summer, San Bruno embraced the new approach to perfection. Starting pitcher Ryan Choi and reliever Cristian Padilla — each of whom were late additions to the team this summer — combined for eight shutout innings in the title game.
“Without those two guys, we don’t win it,” San Bruno manager Tony Rohatch said.
It was a spirited showdown between San Bruno and Pacifica, culminating in two player ejections in the fifth inning. San Bruno’s ejection proved costly, as starting catcher Mario Duran got thumbed midway through the inning. That’s when San Bruno converted 6-2, 200-pound first baseman Derek Waldvogel into a replacement catcher.
“There was a little fireworks,” Rohatch said. “It was a great game. Definitely a competitive, heated game.”
After Waldvogel got on the same page with Choi for the final of the fifth — the right-hander’s third strikeout to finish his outing — Padilla entered to soldier through three scoreless frames to earn the victory.
It was just the fourth game Padilla played with the San Bruno Joe D squad this summer. Since graduating from Sacred Heart Cathedral in the spring, the left-hander has seen the majority of his playing time with Cal Club Baseball, based in Los Gatos. He pitched as recently as Friday with CCB, throwing two innings in a tournament qualifier at College of San Mateo.
Fortunately for San Bruno, Padilla’s other team lost that Friday qualifier. Otherwise, Padilla would have been pitching Sunday for CCB. As it turned out, the well-traveled southpaw was in fine form down the road at Skyline — where he plans to play next season, though this was the first time he has ever played at Trojan Diamond.
“I was actually feeling pretty good,” Padilla said of pitching on two days’ rest. “My arm was feeling nice.”
San Bruno’s lineup then generated five runs in the top of the eighth to reward Padilla with the victory.
Choi led off the frame with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. Ryan Lapuyade followed with an RBI single to get San Bruno on the board. Ryan Farrugia delivered the momentous swing of the inning, drilling an RBI triple to left-center. San Bruno sent nine batters to the plate in the breakthrough inning.
Padilla — who forced extra-innings by escaping a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh — closed out the title in style, coaxing a swing-through strikeout on a big curveball for the game’s final out.
“All the kids jumped over the railing,” Rohatch said. “That was the fun thing for them I think — over the dugout and they all kind of converged on the right side of the pitcher mound — they were pumped.”
Padilla said it felt like a true championship coronation.
“It did,” Padilla said. “Because, since all the chirpiness, it felt even better.”
Choi was a late addition to San Bruno’s roster as well, joining the team midseason during the traditional Fourth of July tournament in Yountville. While San Bruno struggled with roster numbers early in the season, Choi played in most of the team’s games following the Yountville tournament — though he pitched sparingly after the senior led Capuchino with 66 innings pitched in the spring.
“We used him sparingly,” Rohatch said. “We didn’t use him a ton. Only when it really counted. He is getting ready for college … so, when he pitched when it counted, it was just automatic.”
San Bruno (14-5) advanced to the championship game by virtue of a 13-3 win over Daly City in the first game of a Sunday doubleheader. Jim O’Brien pitched five innings to earn the win.
In this, the Joe D league’s first full season since 2019, the North division was one of two divisions. The Sacramento/North Bay division also fielded six teams, though the struggling league did not coordinate for a Joe D World Series this season.
“They kind of did their thing,” Rohatch said. “There was no state (championship) this year. This was kind of the first year post-COVID. They’re trying really hard to sustain the league.”
