A golfer can only live on the edge for so long before he falls off.
Isaiah Salinda, the Serra and Stanford graduate from South San Francisco, after a pair of 1-up wins through the first two rounds of match play, faltered late in the round-of-16, falling 2-down to Palmer Jackson of Pennsylvania at the 119th U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst #2 in North Carolina.
It was a second straight strong showing for Salinda at the U.S. Amateur, advancing to the semifinals in 2018.
Salinda and Jackson were all square after 16 holes, but a par-par finish for Jackson was enough to beat Salinda, 2-up, with Salinda conceding the final hole.
Like he’s done since match play started, Salinda jumped out to a quick lead when Jackson double bogeyed the first hole. Jackson steadied himself and proceeded to win three of the next four holes for a 2-up advantage. He tied it with a birdie on No. 3, added a birdie and par at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, for a 2-up lead.
The two then alternated the next four holes: Salinda knocked down a birdie at No. 7, but his bogey at No. 8 gave a 2-shot lead back to Jackson.
Deuces were wild after that. A pair of pars on 11 and 12 pulled Salinda even, but Jackson responded by winning the 13th and 14th holes for a two up lead.
Salinda, however, came right back. He won the par-3 15th hole with a birdie and his par was good to pull even on No. 16.
While Salinda came up short in the round-of-16, he advanced by the skin of his teeth in the round-of-32. After winning his round-of-64 match by winning the final two holes to beat Travis Vick of Houston, 1-up, Salinda went on another roller coaster ride in the round-of-32, once again winning 1-up, this time over Alejandro Del Rey, a senior at Arizona State from Spain who twice won age-group Spanish national titles (U16/U18).
A pair of birdies to start the round gave Salinda a quick 2-up lead right out of the gate, but Del Rey responded by winning three holes in a row. Starting on the par-5 5th, Del Rey had a birdie to slice his deficit to 1 and when Salinda bogeyed the par-3 6th, the match was all square. Del Rey completed his turnaround with a par on the No. 7 to go 1-up.
Salinda bounced back with a birdie at No. 8 to tie the match and another birdie on the 578-yard par-5 10th for a 1-up lead. A Del Rey par and Salinda bogey tied the match again, but Salinda took the lead for good with a par on No. 12. He pushed his lead to 2-up with a birdie on the par-3 15th.
Del Rey pulled a shot back on No. 16, but the two went par-par to finish the round and give Salinda the win.
