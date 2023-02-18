The Gators have achieved liftoff.
No. 3-seed Sacred Heart Prep trailed for 23 minutes and 58 seconds of the second half of the Central Coast Section Open Division opener Friday at the McGanney Sport Complex against No. 6 Menlo-Atherton. But when it counted the most, with two seconds to go, the Gators gained the advantage.
SHP (18-6 overall) claimed a thrilling 60-59 victory over crosstown M-A with a gutsy finish from Sam Norris. The 6-6 senior center was in position when junior JP Kerrigan misfired a 3 with seconds to play, allowing Norris to snatch the offensive rebound, draw a foul as he scored the put-back, then convert the and-1 to all but seal the win.
“I just knew I had to be in the paint to get that board,” Norris said. “I got hit on the head, I made up for my missed free throw earlier, we got the win. Great team win. Onto Cathedral on Monday.”
SHP will now play host Monday night to No. 7 Sacred Heart Cathedral in the second game of pool play in the eight-team CCS Open Division tournament. SHC also enters the game with a 1-0 postseason record after a 58-49 upset Friday over No. 2 Riordan. The winner of four-team Pool B will play the winner of Pool A in the CCS Open finals, Friday, Feb. 24.
“To win this whole thing, you have to win games like this,” SHP head coach Tony Martinelli said. “And it can take so much out of you that you get into the next game, and you just have nothing left. So, it’s exactly what we told them that you’ve got to enjoy it tonight, but we’re back to practice tomorrow. You have a Sunday off to rest yourself. And the goal is still ahead of us.”
It took a lot of strength and physicality in the paint to contend with M-A (21-4), who entered Friday’s showdown with more interior height. The Bears have 6-7 senior forward Allen Chang and 6-6 senior center Meka Okereke, but Norris emerged with a big night, nonetheless. SHP’s 6-6 team leader went for a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds, both game highs.
“He’s been huge for us,” Kerrigan said. “Every time we get down, he kind of just takes the initiative, goes down low and just bangs it out, gets fouled, hits free throws. He just does everything for us.”
Norris was a force inside from wire to wire, but it helped the big man’s cause when Chang fouled out with 2:18 to play. Chang missed a chunk of second-half minutes after he picked up his fourth foul less than three minutes into the second half.
The game-winning sequence was set in motion by a missed perimeter 3 by Kerrigan. SHP had shot conservatively from beyond the arc, hitting 5 of 10 on 3s throughout. Kerrigan drilled three of the Gators’ 3s, including a clutch perimeter splash off a baseline inbound to close M-A’s lead to 54-52 with just over two minutes to play.
M-A upped the lead to 57-52 when Ben Eisner knocked down a 3. Norris fired back with a pair of free throws to make it 57-54. The Bears responded by getting to the stripe on their side of the floor but missed both free throws with 40 seconds to play.
“It’s about free throws,” M-A head coach Mike Molieri said. “We had a 1-and-1, we missed two or three of those. That was the difference in the game. … As I stated in the regular season, it’s going to make a difference, and that’s what happened.’
The Gators tied it the next time down the floor, with Norris stretching the court on a hold-your-breath step-back perimeter 3 with 15 seconds to go. But M-A caught SHP off guard record with a quick inbound and rapid transition tempo to the other end, where senior guard Jalen Williams took a strong layup to the hoop.
The shot gave M-A a 59-57 lead with 10 seconds to play, and had the Bears celebrating wildly, and rightfully so. It was a tactic that had worked for them all night.
Williams electrified in the first half, helping M-A overcome a 27-21 deficit, by scoring eight of his team-high 14 points in the second quarter. It was a quarter that saw six lead changes but ended on Williams’ strong-man dribble drive through traffic to send the Bears into the break leading 30-29.
“We had good energy,” Molieri said. “We were ready to play. It’s our game. It’s about opportunities. We didn’t get some defensive stops, and that’s the end of the game. That’s our what our pride is, and we need to defend at the end of the game, bottom line.”
Williams shared the team-high of 14 points with Eisner, as four Bears scored in double digits. Senior guard Johno Price added 12 points, and Okereke went for 11 points and seven rebounds.
It was Norris who was the difference in the second half though. Someone had to tip the scales as both teams shot evenly, with M-A hitting 48.8% from the field, and SHP at 47.6%. The rebounding battle was dead even at 25 board apiece.
Not only did Norris score 13 points in the fourth quarter, his interior defense produced two blocked shots in the second half. This made all the difference in the game, after M-A was finding lanes to the hoops with showtime-style finishes in the first half. SHP solved the problem after the break by going to a modified zone defense, and not taking the bait to assist on outside shots.
“Our inside, we had some length there and size, but we were getting ourselves out of position,” Martinelli said. “So, when they were driving, we weren’t in any position to get a blocked shot or to contest, and they were getting to the rim against us. By keeping those bigs in, and not helping off as much, and keep ourselves in a good position … that kept them in front of us and at least kept our hands up, and got blocked shots, and didn’t give them second opportunities.”
SHP’s victory came down to one clutch free throw, though. And with a packed house and the two opposing fan sections raining down a whirlwind of spirited hoopla, Norris stepped to the line with two seconds to go.
“I was right behind him,” Kerrigan said. “I was saying: ‘You’ve got this, baby!’ I knew he had that one.”
Norris was 6 of 8 from the stripe throughout.
“Because it was Sam, and how hard he works at the game — people see the games that he’s playing in, but they don’t see when he’s here at 7 a.m. in the morning, he’s beating me into work, he’s in the gym shooting,” Martinelli said. “He’s taking every opportunity to get better. People don’t see that, they just think it happens. But Sam works so hard that I just felt confident he was going to make it. He works too hard for him to miss that shot.”
