Sacred Heart Prep’s Luci Lambert and El Camino’s Yutaka Roberts were big winners at the Central Coast Section track and field championships as they both won double-gold at Soquel High School Saturday.
Lambert, a senior, added two more CCS titles to the Gators’ haul this season, which included team titles in boys’ basketball, soccer and lacrosse, and girls’ lacrosse. Lambert was pushed in winning the 800, holding off Castilleja’s Samira Kennedy, 2:11.35 to 2:11.51.
Menlo-Atherton’s Kendall Oleson finished 8th with a time of 2:20.05
In the 1,600, it was no contest as Lambert absolutely dominated. Her time of 4:54.36 was a new personal record by a lot as she won the race by approximately 10 seconds. Harker’s Anna Weirich was second in a time of 5:03.63.
Hillsdale’s Colleen Lucey finished 11th with a time of 5:19.42. Burlingame’s Cora Haggerty was seventh in the 400 with a time of 59.77. Woodside’s Elle Marsyla was seventh in the 3,200 with a time of 11:22.21 and Sequoia’s Yvonne Brien Miller was 10th with a time of 11:35.38.
Roberts, a junior, took first in both the 400 and the 800. In the 400, Roberts led a 1-2-3 finish for San Mateo County athletes. His time of 49.56 bettered Aragon’s Ian Koe (49.83) and Serra’s Aidan Mendoza (49.88). Koe finished fourth in the 200 with a time of 22.79.
In the 800, Roberts equalled his PR he set in the CCS trials and repeated the time in the finals, posting a 1:53.32. Andrew Bachman of Monte Vista Christian finished well behind in second place with a 1:55.45.
Crystal Springs’ Furious Clay was fifth in the 800 with a time of 1:56.13. Menlo School’s Justin Pretre was eighth in a time of 1:57.66, while Aragon’s Blaine Reynolds was 10th at 1:59.90 – marking the first time he ran a sub-2 minute.
Reynolds was 10th in the 1,600 as well, posting a time of 4:20.99. Menlo’s Calvin Katz earned a podium spot with a sixth-place finish in a time of 4:13.15.
In the boys’ 4x100 relay, both Sacred Heart Prep and San Mateo made the podium. The Gators finished third with a 44.04. The Bearcats were sixth with a time of 44.40.
Serra, which has developed into one of the strongest 4x400 relay teams in the section, captured the relay title with a time of 3:25.42. Crystal Springs was fifth in a time of 3:31.11.
In the field events, Serra’s Will Denning captured the triple jump title with a winning leap of 45-01, nearly two feet further than the second-place finisher.
In the long jump, Burlingame’s Carson Robenalt was fifth with a jump of 20-0.50. In the high jump, Robenalt finished in a tie for third, along with Woodside’s Luke Buddie. Both cleared 6-2. Palo Alto’s Aaron Kim was the star of the show, however, as the senior captured the title by clearing seven feet.
Hillsdale’s Patrick Pomianek had another huge throw in the discus finals. He came into the CCS trials with a season best of 112 feet and crushed that mark in the trials with a throw of 137-08. In Saturday’s final, he went even further. His throw of 145-10 was good for second place and four feet further than the third-place finisher. Silver Creek’s Charlie Dang, however, was leaps and bounds ahead of everyone as he won the title with a throw of 170-05.
In the pole vault, three San Mateo County athletes finished in the top-6. Menlo School’s Williams Floyd finished third with a height of 13 feet. Aragon’s Erik Dodge was fourth at 12-6 and Justin Lai of San Mateo finished sixth, also with a height of 12-6.
In girls’ field events, Westmoor’s Hannah Ramos finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 104-03. In the shot put, Mercy-Burlingame’s Asupa Mila finished fifth with a throw of 31-7.50. Katherine Sheldon of Woodside was fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 35 feet. SHP’s Keegan Shaw was 12th in the long jump with a mark of 15-5. In pole vault, Sequoia’s Abby Goetz had to settle for fourth with a height of 10-6. Her teammate Charlotte Fisch was 11th with a height of 8-6.
