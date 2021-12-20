SAN JOSE — Someone finally found a way to slow down the Gators.
Two minutes into Saturday’s final game of the DJ Frandsen Memorial Tournament at Bellarmine Prep, it seemed the Sacred Heart Prep boys’ basketball team (4-1) was intent on continuing its dominant march through the start of the 2021-22 campaign. After overcoming a 12-point deficit in their Dec. 2 season opener against Inderkum-Sacramento, the Gators had opened the year with four straight wins, all by 10 points or more.
But host Bellarmine (5-0) flipped the script, responding to the Gators’ 8-0 lead by shutting down their sharpshooters and dominating the boards to claim a 59-51 victory. It is SHP’s first loss of the year and snaps a seven-game winning streak going back to last season for the reigning Central Coast Section Division IV champs.
“If anybody told me with this schedule we’ve played that we’d be 4-1 at this point, I’d take it,” SHP head coach Tony Martinelli said. “We always look to play the best that we can. It would have been nice to be 5-0. But 4-1, you learn a lot in losses, a lot of times more so than in wins. … You only get better playing really good teams, and Bellarmine’s a really good one.”
SHP opened with a flurry of offense, as seniors Kevin Carney and Sachit Sinha knocked down 3s during the early 8-point run. But the Gators quickly went cold, rushing poor shots, and opening the door for a 16-3 Bellarmine run extending into the second quarter.
While Bells center Nick Corbett’s inside presence set the tone — the 6-5 sophomore recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds — the Gators shot just 36.5% from the field, including 6 of 20 on 3-pointers.
“The shot selection got poor, and we kept reminding guys of that,” Martinelli said. “They understood it, but I think they got caught up in it. They were excited to play here. And any time you get to play in a WCAL gym, on the road, there’s a lot to be said to that, especially for teams from our league. This is what we want to do.”
And SHP got few second chances with Bellarmine winning the rebounding battle 36-24, including a disparity of 19-10 in the first half.
“The rebounding has been really strong (this season), and we’ve been able to get the other teams in the bonus and get to the free throw line,” Martinelli said. “They kind of flipped the script on us. So, it changed the game.”
SHP forward Sam Norris paced the team with seven rebounds, but it was his touch from beyond the arc that kept the Gators in it prior to halftime. Norris totaled a game-high 15 points, including a three-point play in the closing seconds of the first quarter to briefly swing SHP out front 11-9, and popped two 3s for eight more points in the second quarter.
Then in the second half, SHP senior Aidan Braccia fueled an 11-2 run. The busy guard totaled 12 points throughout, 10 of which came in the third quarter.
“I think it’s just a really tough team to come back against,” Braccia said. “We had our moments and that’s just the team effort that we have this year. But that’s Bellarmine. They play a very, very strict offense, a very, very strict defense. So, that showed.”
But Braccia’s cutting layup off an assist pass from senior Jake York inside the final minute of the third period tied it at 40-40, setting up a spirited back-and-forth exchange.
The Gators took a 44-42 lead when Norris scored a transition layup and got fouled in the process. The junior missed the free throw, though, and the Bells soon tied it on a pair of free throws from Theoren Brouillette before senior Chris Jaeb drilled a corner 3 to give Bellarmine the lead.
SHP sophomore JP Kerrigan fired back with a perimeter 3 to tie it 49-49 with 3:52 to play. But Brouillette broke the tie on a give-and-go layup, and the Bells shot 8 of 10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to finish on a 10-2 run.
Corbett was a show of strength down the stretch. The first-year varsity sophomore totaled five rebounds in the fourth quarter, with his big frame — fresh off the varsity football season as a starting offensive lineman — protecting the ball several times with a flurry of flying elbows.
“It got a little physical,” Corbett said. “I love it.”
Brouillette shared Bellarmine’s team-high of 13 with Corbett.
The Bells shot 48.7% from the field, converting 19 field goals — the same amount at SHP but on 13 fewer attempts.
“I think tonight, just for myself, and for all around, it just wasn’t our shooting night,” Braccia said. “And sometimes we rely pretty heavy on that. I think the passing was there, and all our great attributes that come with that were there. We just weren’t [making] as many shots. It happens.”
The Gators advanced to the championship game with a 74-61 win over St. Francis-Mountain View in Friday’s semifinals. Braccia netted a season-high 23 points.
