There was one major question for the Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo team coming into the 2022 season: How would the 2022 Gators compare to the 2021 team, considered to be the best team in program history?
Well, after Saturday’s 16-11 win over third-seeded Bellarmine in the Northern California Division I regional championship game, the Gators claimed the title of top team in Northern California. You can now put the 2022 team right next to last year’s squad, because this year’s version of the Gators looked a lot like last year’s squad. 2022 saw SHP (25-7) repeat as West Catholic Athletic League, Central Coast Section and Nor Cal Division I champions.
“Everyone wanted to talk about how we lost everyone (from 2021), said SHP head coach Brian Kreutzkamp, who sent five players from that squad to Division I college programs.
“To repeat what we did last year means something.”
The cupboard was hardly bare for the Gators coming into the 2022 season. Four players from this year’s team have committed to Division I college programs, with the possibility of two more. And when two of those players are Will Swart and Jake Tsotadze, a pair of four-year starters, the Gators had more than a decent base with which to start the 2022 season.
By the time SHP got to the Nor Cal championship game, the word was out: let anyone but Swart, Tsotadze and hole set Hassan Hove, beat you.
Luke Bachler took up that challenge. A three-year varsity player, Bachler moved into the starting lineup this season and had a solid season. In the playoffs, he took his game to another level. He scored a pair of goals in the Gators’ Nor Cal opener, a 17-10 win over eighth-seeded Arroyo Grande. In the semifinals, a 12-8 win over No. 4 Miramonte, Bachler led the team with four goals.
In the championship game against Bellarmine (21-9), the top-seeded Gators got a match-high five goals from Bachler, including a second-period hat trick.
“He’s an amazing vertical shooter,” Kreutzkamp said. “He’s so good on the perimeter. They left him alone and he buried those shots.”
It’s not like the Gators had to rely on Bachler because as has been the case for years, SHP features a myriad of scoring options. Swart added four goals and three assists for a team-high seven points. Harrison Rohlen added a hat trick, while Tyler Hogan, Oliver Marin, Hove and Tsotadze added a goal each, with Tsotadze assisting on a match-high five goals.
The match was the fifth meeting between SHP and Bellarmine this season, with the Gators going 5-0 against the Bells. The Gators pulled out a pair of one-goal wins during the WCAL regular season before beating them 12-9 in the WCAL tournament title game.
The two met in the CCS Open Division championship game Nov. 12, with the Gators capturing their 11th straight section title with a 16-4 victory. A week later, with the stakes the highest, SHP prevailed one last time.
But Kreutzkamp worried if his team would get up for a team the Gators have already beaten four times and those concerns were warranted as the teams played to a 1-1 draw after the first period. Bellarmine opened the scoring on a Philip Long strike from the point less than a minute into the match, but SHP tied the score at the 4:33 mark on a Swart goal, who drove on the goal and took a cross-pool pass from Tsotadze.
The Gators had a chance to take a lead, but they misfired on a pair of 5-meter penalty shots and came up short on a power play opportunity, as well.
“It’s not going to be like the CCS finals, when we were up 12-1 (in the second period),” Kreutzkamp said. “We were a little tentative in the first quarter. … Even though we missed those two penalties, I knew we’d be all right.”
While the offense struggled in the opening period, the defense returned to the suffocating play that had defined the squad throughout the playoffs. Kreutzkamp got on his team after the semifinal win over Miramonte Thursday for what he termed lazy defense. The Gators responded Saturday as they held the Bells to just one goal on four shots on frame in the first period.
“[Defense] was the focus (to start the game),” Kreutzkamp said. “Let’s establish ourselves defensively.”
The Gators then took control of the game in the second period, outscoring the Bells 5-1 to lead 6-2 at halftime. Bachler gave SHP the lead for good on the first possession of the quarter, taking a pass from Tsotadze and scoring 13 seconds in on a power play. Bachler made it 3-1 off a Swart assist on a restart 27 seconds later and at the five-minute mark, it was 4-1 on Hogan’s goal.
Bellarmine staunched the bleeding a bit, getting a goal back on a Tyler Roller goal, but Bachler converted a 5-meter penalty shot for the 6-2 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, offense took over as the period turned into a shooting gallery with the teams combining for 11 goals. But SHP outscored the Bells 6-5 to lead 12-7 going into the final quarter of the season. Swart notched a hat trick in the third, his final goal of the match coming on a late power play.
“In a game like this, you have to go how the game dictates,” Kreutzkamp said. “I was OK (trading goals) because we had a lead.”
Bachler scored his fifth goal of the match to open the fourth period and open up a 13-7 Gators’ lead, which all but iced the game. Rohlen scored a pair of empty net goals on counters as Bellarmine starting goalkeeper Alex Hegeman pushed up into the attack to give the Bells a 7-on-6 advantage, but it left the Bells open to empty-net goals, which the Gators capitalized on.
Hove rounded out the scoring for the Gators on a penalty shot with 4:40 left and while the Bells outscored SHP 3-0 the rest of the way, it was too little, too late.
SHP has played Bellarmine 4 times this season, not 5.
