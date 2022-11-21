There was one major question for the Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo team coming into the 2022 season: How would the 2022 Gators compare to the 2021 team, considered to be the best team in program history?

Well, after Saturday’s 16-11 win over third-seeded Bellarmine in the Northern California Division I regional championship game, the Gators claimed the title of top team in Northern California. You can now put the 2022 team right next to last year’s squad, because this year’s version of the Gators looked a lot like last year’s squad. 2022 saw SHP (25-7) repeat as West Catholic Athletic League, Central Coast Section and Nor Cal Division I champions.

SHP water polo Luke Bachler
SHP’s Luke Bachler looks to take a shot during the Nor Cal Division I title game. Bachler scored a match-high five goals to help lead the Gators to a 16-11 win over Bellarmine.
SHP boys' water polo defense

The SHP defense made things difficult for Bellarmine’s Blake Wilson, who searches for a shooting lane between defenders’ arms, with Gators’ goaltender Murdock Baker-Matsuoka looming.

(1) comment

Menlo Park Mom
Menlo Park Mom

SHP has played Bellarmine 4 times this season, not 5.

