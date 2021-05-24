Talking about ties and lead changes in common in basketball. Not so much in soccer.
But in Saturday’s Central Coast Section Division I girls’ soccer tournament, No. 7 Sacred Heart Prep and No. 2 Aragon went on a goal-scoring barrage.
There were three ties and three lead changes before the Gators emerged with a thrilling 4-3 win over the Dons at San Mateo High School Saturday morning.
“When it comes down to CCS, ranks don’t really matter,” said SHP head coach Ramiro Arredondo. “[Aragon is] a very strong opponent. (Head coach Michael) Flynn does a good job preparing his team.
“It was one of those matches. It’s 3-3, neither teams is conceding. We were preparing for overtime.”
SHP (8-3) will now face No. 3 Soquel (11-1-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Santa Cruz. The Knights knocked off No. 6 Notre Dame-Belmont, 2-0.
A pair of goals late in each half — the 38th and 70th — lifted SHP to the victory. Just before halftime, SHP’s Maya Moffat and Aragon’s Madeline Crowley got tangled up inside the Dons’ penalty box. With both players clutching, grabbing and pulling, the tussle eventually ended with Crowley flinging Moffat to the ground, with the center referee awarding a SHP penalty kick. Megan Tinsley took the spot kick, sliding it just inside the right post for a 2-1 lead the break.
In the final 10 minutes, with the scored tied at 3-all, the Gators earned a corner kick. Hadley Twichell sent a cross into the box and amid a scramble, Lilly Lynch bundled the ball into the net for the go-ahead goal and the eventual game-winner.
Aragon (9-1-1) spent the last 10 minutes and two minutes of stoppage time pushing everything up, looking for the game-tying goal. The Dons had their best chance in the waning seconds when SHP goaltender Sofia Moretti bobbled a ball near the feet of Aragon’s Emma Hudson. She could not, however, get a foot on it and the ball was eventually cleared away by Makenna Tanona. After one last final desperate Aragon attack, the ref blew the game-ending whistle.
Despite the bitter defeat, Aragon’s Flynn was pleased with his team’s performance, while lamenting the officiating, which be believed was not evenly called.
“We didn’t lose because of the referee. We lost because they scored more goals,” Flynn said.
He did add, however: “I think we played well. We earned all our goals. There were a couple of questionable calls and they got PKs out of them.”
Despite the overall impression that the 2021 season “didn’t count,” don’t tell that to the Gators and Dons, who both fought and clawed their way throughout the game.
The Dons, who came into the game with an unbeaten record after outscoring Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division teams 69-1, were on their back foot early as it took the opening 10, 15 minutes to adjust to an always strong SHP side. Gators wing Juliana Rosen was giving the Aragon defense fits with her runs down the sideline.
But the Dons weathered the early pressure and started to get into the game. When Aragon earned its third of four first-half corner kicks in the 13th minute, it was the Dons who took the early lead. Izzy Birkelund swung the cross into the SHP penalty box where it pinged around before Aragon’s Ryann Abad latched onto it and poked it home for a 1-0 Dons’ lead.
Ten minutes later, the Gators found the equalizer. Following a throw-in deep in Aragon territory, a pass came across the face of the Aragon goal. Dons goalkeeper Cynthia Rivera made a valiant dive to try to deflect the cross, but missed. Waiting for it was Sydney Adas, who calmly side footed a shot into the empty net to tie the game at 1.
SHP then took its first lead in the 38th minute on the first of Tinsley’s two penalty kick strikes, but it was shortlived as the Dons needed 10 minutes into the second half to take the lead. Aragon equalized at 2-all in the 44th minute when Hudson made a long run down the right flank, sent a cross into the middle that found Abad, who curled a shot just inside the left post from the top of the penalty box.
Six minutes later, the Dons regained the lead. Rosa Churape made a run through the midfield before laying a pass off to Marcie Chan, who continued the pass to Abad on the left flank. After a probing move toward the box, Abad gave the ball back to Chan and in tight quarters, created enough space to use her left foot from the top of the box and curled her shot away from the goalkeeper and into the right side of the net for the goal of the day and a 3-2 Aragon lead.
SHP answered right back four minutes later when the Gators were awarded their second penalty kick of the day, which Tinsley converted again to tie the score at 3 and set up Lynch’s game-winning goal 15 minutes later.
“We never thought we’d even be here,” Flynn said, referencing the PAL’s last-minute decision to allow soccer and basketball teams to play in CCS. “This was a big challenge for us. … We showed a lot of people we can play. At the end of the day, I’m happy with the way we played.”
