It wasn’t either of Sacred Heart Prep’s two touchdowns that had everyone at Gator Nation Field abuzz. Instead, it was the touchdown SHP safety Charlie Stuart took away.
The Gators (1-0 PAL Bay, 5-1 overall) opened their Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division slate with a 17-7 victory Saturday at home over Half Moon Bay. The Cougars (1-1, 5-1) entered the day as the league’s presumptive frontrunner after last week’s 22-21 win over Menlo-Atherton in their Bay Division opener.
Stuart put his stamp on the win in the closing seconds of a scoreless first half, as the nickel back broke up a would-be touchdown pass to running back Harrison Tobias in the front corner of the end zone. Tobias drifted into open space and HMB quarterback Liam Harrington delivered the ball right to his hands. Tobias grabbed it for a microsecond, but as he started to pull it to his body, Stuart raced to the spot to knock it away.
“It was a little scary,” Stuart said. “I came from pretty far away, so I honestly didn’t expect me to get there. I was only able to get like two fingers on the ball, but that was enough.”
Two big plays by the SHP defense swung the game, a practical necessity considering the ups and downs of both offenses. Neither team’s top running backs were healthy. SHP rushing leader Andrew Latu totaled just two early carries for six yards, while HMB’s workhorse PJ Modena totaled a mere 33 yards on 11 carries.
The Cougars outgained the Gators 277-166 in total offense.
“It was a good football game between two scrappy teams who are trying to overachieve, and we ended up on the bad side of it,” Half Moon Bay head coach Keith Holden said. “We had some red zone possessions where we came up with nothing, and that hurts, and that’s ultimately the difference. But you tip your cap to those guys because they played good ‘D,’ and they did what they had to do.”
The HMB offense finished the first half with a strong tempo, driving from its own 18-yard line to the Gators’ 9, only to be denied by Stuart’s heroics. After starting the second half by forcing an SHP three-and-out, the Cougars again began to move the ball, advancing from their own 10 across midfield.
Then the SHP defense broke the seal on the scoreless tie when a Harrington pass was batted into the air, and safety Andrew Rocha was the beneficiary, as the senior intercepted it and dashed up the sideline 64 yards for a pick-6 touchdown.
“Tipped balls are never good for the offense, never,” Holden said.
The ensuing kickoff spotted the Cougars at their own 20, and Harrington quickly regrouped by leading the rugby-style, triple-option jumbo package on a scoring march.
HMB used 15 plays to go 80 yards, eating up seven minutes and 52 seconds, relying on three third-down conversions and one fourth-down conversion to keep the drive alive. A big third-and-13 play from the Cougars’ 30 saw Harrington roll left and throw it against his body to hit Dio Lucido for a 23-yard first-down pickup. Then in the red zone, senior running back Owen Miller hammered in a third-down blast for a 5-yard touchdown to it 7-7.
That finally woke up the Gators’ offense, as they drove for nearly half of their 166 total yards on an 11-play, 80-yard march, while digging deep into their running back rotation to do it. This before unleashing senior receiver Carter Shaw for his only catch of the day, a go-ahead 21-yard touchdown haul.
“We have really good running backs” Shaw said. “We were down to our third-string running backs and they’re still able to drive down the field, every play, play after play. And that sets me up for being able to go for that one-on-one play.”
Not only was Latu out of action after SHP’s third offensive play of the day, senior Luke Maxwell was limited to five carries for 30 yards, all in the first half.
“Those two guys, when you look at it like [Latu] who’s rushed for over 500 yards, and [Maxwell] who is … our No. 1 threat as far as our fly back, you lose two of your playmakers on offense, it’s definitely going to affect you, and your timing and your rhythm,” Sacred Heart Prep head coach Mark Grieb said. “So, we had to have those other guys get up to speed real fast.”
Those other guys were junior Anthony Noto (11 carries for a game-high 54 yards); the debut of senior running back Conrad Wilbur (eight carries for 47 yards); and quarterback Mitchell Taylor (two carries for five yards). They accounted for a vast majority of SHP’s game-winning march, that featured nine running plays and just two pass plays, one of which was incomplete.
But from the HMB 21-yard line with just over four minutes to play, SHP isolated a one-on-one matchup in the end zone for Taylor to loft a jump ball to Shaw. The 6-3 senior receiver was marked tightly but outjumped the defender to come down with the touchdown.
“The coverage doesn’t really matter,” Shaw said. “If it’s me one-on-one with anyone, I’m making a play.”
Shaw has nine catches this year, four for touchdowns. Of those four, three of them were his only catch in a given game.
Another factor in SHP’s late surge was figuring out the blocking schemes. An injury at offensive tackle forced Aseli Fangupo, who started the game at center, back to his natural tackle position, while junior Marat Misra took over at center.
“[HMB] kind of gave us some problems,” Grieb said. “They were blitzing those outside linebackers, so we had to come at them from a different angle. And then we had to go up the middle a little bit more, keep them honest from them coming up the field the way they were. And I think that hurt ’em, being able to pound it up the middle the way we did.”
The Gators added a late dagger when Sean Tinsley booted a 29-yard field goal with 14 seconds to play.
With the win, SHP is now one of just two unbeaten teams in PAL Bay Division play. The other is Menlo School, which also opened PAL Bay play Saturday, defeating Aragon 30-10. HMB, M-A and Burlingame are each 1-1, and Aragon is 0-2.
“It’s huge,” Stuart said of what the win means in the Bay Division standings. “We knew coming into this that if we lost, then [HMB] would probably go on to win our division. So, we knew coming out here that we needed to stop this and show them this is our home field, this is our homecoming game, so we came out here with that energy, with that chip on our shoulder, and we knew what we had to do, and we did it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.