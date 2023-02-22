The Sacred Heart Prep girls' soccer team was eliminated from the 2022 Central Coast Section Division II playoffs in a wild penalty-kick loss to top-seeded Piedmont Hills. A game that saw the Gators lead 2-0 and 3-2 before the Pirates rallied.
The Gators must have felt a sense of deja vu in Tuesday's Division II semifinal. Playing host to a No. 8 Branham side that knocked off top-seeded Aptos, SHP was seconds away from a spot in the championship game, when the Bruins scored on the last play of regulation to force overtime.
This time, the Gators took care of business. They scored in the first 10-minute overtime period and held on for a 2-1 win over the Bruins.
“Playing a team from the South Bay, it's going to be a good game,” said SHP head coach Ramiro Arredondo. “We knew they had some speed up top.”
It was a weird ending to a weird day. First, there were the high, gusty winds that pummelled the Bay Area Tuesday. Power was out in and around Menlo Park and Atherton, affecting many of the signal lights on the many of the streets leading to Sacred Heart Prep.
The wind storm was so intense, it knocked down a huge tree near the entrance of the school's stadium, taking out a portion of the perimeter fence.
The wind definitely affected the game. It blew from West to East, mostly, so it was no surprise that both of SHP's goal were at the East end goal. The two teams played to a scoreless first half, with SHP (12-5-4) assuming a more defensive posture as Branham (9-8-5) played with the wind at its backs.
“Playing with a more defensive-minded positioning (against the wind) and then putting pressure on their defense playing with the wind,” Arredondo said.
The Gators quickly took advantage with the wind at their backs, scoring in the first minute of the second half. Earning a corner kick on the first offensive foray after the break, SHP's Megan Sweeney sent a cross to the near left post, where Anna Bassett was stationed.
Bassett and a Branham defender got to the ball at nearly the same time, with the ball deflecting off Bassett's head. The ball spun out into the Branham penalty box, where it fell to a Branham defender, who inadvertently knocked it into the back of the net for an own-goal.
It seemed cosmic justice for Bassett, who was robbed midway through the first half. Molly Tinsley ran onto a diagonal pass toward the right sideline. She blew past the defender, carried the ball to the top corner of the penalty box and whipped a cross in front.
Bassett hit the ball on the volley, but the goalkeeper parried the ball away and then grabbed it out of the air before it could cross the goal line to leave Bassett with her hands on her head.
With Bassett earning her vindication early in the second half, it seemed that would be enough as the Bruins appeared to struggle playing into the wind. But in the final seconds, Branham found some magic. The whole sequence was triggered by a throw-in near midfield that the Bruins eventually turned into a corner kick.
Amy Barrientos sent a cross into the SHP penalty box. The ball popped out to about 25 yards, where Kaelyn Kubota managed to step into a shot and hammered it into the upper net to shockingly tie the score three minutes into stoppage time.
By the time the Bruins' celebration and the Gators' argument ended, the referee blew to end regulation.
Arredondo spent the next several minutes in discussion with the referee as his team prepared for overtime.
Arredondo said he had an issue with the Bruins taking liberties on the throw-in, for a perceived missed call that led to the corner kick. On the final corner-kick sequence, the Branham goalkeeper came charging into the penalty box to get involved with the offense and committed a foul that was not called.
It did not change the fact overtime would be played and the Gators had to dodge a near major mistake. In the opening minutes of overtime, SHP goalkeeper Mia Kilburn was late coming off her line and nearly lost a 50-50 challenge in the penalty box, getting bailed out by a foul called against Branham.
But in the end, SHP got its payback. This time, it was the Gators earning a late corner kick and converting. Sweeney, again swung a cross into the Branham penalty box where it eventually found the head of McKenna Tanona, who powered a bounce shot into the back of the net, after which the ref blew the whistle to end the first overtime period.
The teams switched sides for another 10 minutes of overtime. Again, the Gators escaped a close call as a Branham shot clanged off the crossbar in the 94 minute.
But there would be no miracle OT finish as the Gators held on for the win.
The victory sends SHP into the CCS championship game since the Gators won the Division IV title in 2020. Since 2014, the Gators have won four CCS titles. The Bears will play the winner between No. 7 Woodside (11-6-2) and No. 3 Presentation, which play at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at a time and place to be determined.
“We always talk about playing our best soccer at the end of the year,” Arredondo said. “They're believing in it.”
