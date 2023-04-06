A long-awaited spring road trip finally came to fruition for the seniors of the Sacred Heart Prep girls’ lacrosse team.
Traveling for games over spring break used to be an annual tradition for the Gators, one that got put on hold after the 2019 season due to the pandemic. SHP was scheduled to revive the tradition last year, but the trip was canceled the day prior to departure when 12 players tested positive for COVID.
SHP made the most of the trip, sweeping two games on the Southern California swing. The Gators opened with a 12-11 victory Saturday over Cathedral Catholic-San Diego, then capped off the trip Monday with an 11-8 win at Coronado.
“We’ve got a very good and large group of seniors that are just great leaders and they set the pace and the tone,” SHP head coach Wendy Kridel said. “And they work incredibly hard. So, they’re a lot of fun to be around.”
But it was a freshman who led the charge through the two wins, as midfielder Lily Selcher totaled seven goals through the two games.
A natural defender with her club team, Selcher’s offensive production for SHP comes as something of a surprise. One of four freshman starters, she’s adapted to a more aggressive role, culminating in a season-high four scores in the Cathedral Catholic win.
“She can be defensive minded, but she has really good field sense,” Kridel said. “So, she has good timing, and she puts herself in the right place to receive the ball. And she can finish.”
Freshman starters Skyler Schramm and Katie Pepper turned in plenty of clutch defense, while Selcher and freshman Olivia Abbott each scored hat tricks in the Coronado win.
The Gators are now off to an 8-1 start, their only loss coming to burgeoning West Bay Athletic League rival St. Ignatius, a team that has yet to lose a league game since joining the WBAL Foothill Division in 2021. Last season, the Wildcats rode their undefeated league-championship run to the Central Coast Section title, by and large where the rivalry with SHP began, as they topped the Gators 11-10.
In the two years since lacrosse has been a Central Coast Section sanctioned sport, SHP and St. Ignatius have earned one CCS championship apiece. This is precisely where the Gators’ road trip is expected to pay dividends, as it marked the two closest wins of the season. Kridel said the physicality was also much more demanding.
“It was good for us to get some gritty competition in both games,” Kridel said.
Kridel’s seniors, led by attacker Iris O’Connor, are mindful of building for the future, exemplified by their relationships with the freshmen, she said.
“They’re great,” Kridel said. “They’re so awesome taking such good care of these kids, and I think they feel a responsibility that these freshmen are ready to play when it matters. And I think they feel a responsibility to turn over the team to them.”
The Gators fans also traveled well, with upwards of 25 SHP fans in attendance for each game.
“It was awesome,” Kridel said. “These families, they’re into it, so supportive of me and the girls. And they keep a great team mentality. They’re just psyched to be out there.”
The getaway also allowed the team to escape the stormy weather that has been prevalent throughout the Bay Area in recent months.
“Considering the ridiculous weather we had, it was nice to be away, and the weather was nice,” Kridel said. “So, it was good.”
