Sacred Heart Prep midfielder Emily Leschin looked like she just might make miracles happen.
Leschin’s Gators ultimately suffered a 10-8 loss to top-seed St. Ignatius (18-3) in the Central Coast Section Girls’ Lacrosse championship finals Friday night at Carlmont. But the senior closed her varsity career with a valiant comeback effort, scoring four goals for No. 2 SHP.
The Gators (17-3) trailed early, as St. Ignatius sophomore Olivia Ripple made waves by scoring twice in the opening seven minutes as the Wildcats built a 3-0 lead before SHP ever secured a legitimate possession. Once Skyler Schramm got SHP on the board, though, Leschin answered with a gutsy spectacle as she hammered toward goal to earn penalty shots on two consecutive possessions.
Leschin totaled four goals in the game, including the first goal of the second half to tie it 6-6. The Gators even led briefly when freshman Isadora Casares took a back line inbound with a sharp pivot around the cage for a close finish to make it 7-6 with just over 23 minutes to play.
After St. Ignatius swung back ahead, Schramm netted her second goal by converting a penalty shot to tie it 8-8. But the Wildcats answered right back with a penalty shot of their own, as freshman midfielder Eleri Colon socked it home with 10:45 to play to give St. Ignatius the lead for good.
SHP’s defense hunkered down over the final 10 minutes, with senior Laura Barnds keeping the score at a 1-point margin with a wall of defense in front of the cage in support of goalkeeper Lauren Hall. Barnds stonewalled three St. Ignatius advances as the clock ticked under the seven-minute mark, but an SHP turnover past midfield soon gave the Wildcats another chance.
This time, St. Ignatius drew a foul with a slight shove from Barnds. Colon then scored the dagger on the penalty shot.
The matchup was a contentious one for sure, after SHP defeated St. Ignatius in a 10-9 overtime slugfest the last time the rivals met in the regular season. It was the first time in program history the Gators defeated the Wildcats, and earned SHP a season split and ultimately a co-West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division championship, shared with St. Ignatius.
It is the second straight year St. Ignatius has defeated SHP in the CCS finals. Last year, in the Wildcats’ first year as a CCS team, they won another close one 11-10 over the Gators.
SHP boys fall 11-4
St. Ignatius senior attacker Jack Porter scored three goals and the No. 1-seed Wildcats (19-3) stormed to an 11-4 win over No. 2 Sacred Heart Prep in the CCS Boys’ Lacrosse championship finals Friday evening at Carlmont. Freshman Max Ripple added two goals for St. Ignatius.
SHP junior Ian Dykes scored a team-high two goals. The Gators (16-7) tallied all their goals in the first half.
St. Ignatius swept the regular-season two-game series from SHP to claim the West Catholic Athletic League championship for the fourth straight time. Since joining the WCAL in 2010, the Wildcats have posted a 105-2 record, with both losses — to St. Francis and Bellarmine — coming in 2018.
