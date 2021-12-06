The Sacred Heart Prep Gators went back to their roots Saturday afternoon.
After scoring 135 points across three Central Coast Section playoff games, they played bend-but-don’t-break defense and engineered methodical eight-minute drives to beat University Prep-Redding 20-0 in the CIF Northern California Division 5-A Championship Game.
“That’s the sign of a good team to me, that you can win multiple ways,” SHP head coach Mark Grieb said. “We found a way to win today.”
A pair of red zone stops and one big offensive play defined the afternoon for Sacred Heart Prep (7-7). After the Panthers missed a 45-yard field goal on the opening play of the second quarter, Jack Herrell hit Andrew Latu on a wheel route for an 80-yard touchdown to open up a 14-0 lead.
“I knew from film that they’d have a hard time schematically covering that, and sure enough, Andrew goes down the field and Jack makes a phenomenal throw right on the money,” Grieb said.
Herrell’s return to success has been in line with the rest of the team. After getting benched midway through a 3-7 regular season, his return to the field has coincided with success for the Gators, even if he hasn’t been asked to throw the ball in many situations. On Saturday, he completed six of 12 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown.
Jake York was his main target, with three catches for 91 yards. A 34-yard pass to York on the opening drive set Latu up for a 2-yard touchdown run, and York’s 23-yard reception late in the third was the biggest play on a 91-yard drive that covered 7:46 and 14 plays to put the game away.
“Our offense just takes one step at a time and chips away,” Latu said. “My linemen held it down in the run game and the pass game.”
Facing fourth-and-1 at the Panther 46 early in the fourth, Latu took the short snap on a fake punt and burst forward for 2 yards to keep the drive going. Sophomore Anthony Noto gained 23 to put the hosts in the red zone, then finished the drive with a 9-yard score to put the game out of reach. Noto, whose father formerly served as the CFO of the National Football League, ran seven times for 45 yards and made arguably the biggest defensive play of the afternoon.
“I’m just trying to do as much as I can,” said Noto, who’s become a more prominent feature throughout the season. “We’re a bunch of power runners who put in the hours and if there’s a man in our way, we go right through them.”
That skillset also helped Noto on defense, where his sack on fourth-and-goal at the 1 stopped University Prep (13-1) at the end of a long opening drive. An already run-heavy Panthers unit was forced to become even more one-dimensional after losing quarterback Payton Henderson to an injury on the opening drive, and Noto sacked backup Chris Jimenez to end the threat.
A quick three-and-out and 12-yard punt return by star senior Carter Abel set the Panthers up with good field position shortly thereafter, but a bizarre play pushed the visitors out of the red zone and led to the missed field goal. Shay O’Kelly, SHP’s lead tackler on the season, forced a fumble that a Panther lineman recovered, but he was spun around on the play and ended up retreating backward. When the confused big man tried to lateral the ball back to a teammate, he was called for an illegal forward pass. The chaos turned what would have been a much more reasonable field goal into a 45-yarder, and the miss set the Gators up at the 20 and led to Herrell’s touchdown to Latu.
Saturday’s triumph marked the fourth consecutive win for an SHP team that went just 3-7 in the regular season, with six of those seven defeats coming by just one score. The Gators now sit a win away from a state championship, and they’ll have a shot to complete their quest on Saturday at 1 p.m. when they host Righetti-Santa Maria.
“To be honest, we didn’t expect to lose as many games as we did,” Latu said. “We knew we’re a great team and we have a bunch of good pieces. We just had to piece it together.”
