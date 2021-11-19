Someone should seriously make a movie about these Sacred Heart guys.
No. 1-seed Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo is playing like a team of destiny. With Thursday evening’s 9-6 victory over No. 4 Campolindo at the Dunlevie Aquatics Center in the CIF Northern California Division I semifinals, the Gators are one win away from doing something no other team in program history has done before.
This is certainly the group to do it. Since the current Gators’ sophomore season of 2019, when there was just one senior on roster, the team has gone from falling in the Nor Cal finals that season, to not playing a postseason in 2020 due to COVID, to setting out to make their mark this year.
And while the personality of the team is somewhere between “Remember the Titans” and “Dead Poets Society,” when SHP hits the pool, their game resembles pure superhero anime.
“We’ve had an amazing season and I just want to keep it going,” SHP senior Bear Weigle said. “We haven’t had a Sacred Heart team that’s won Nor Cals yet since [the tournament is] fairly new, and there’s been fires. And then two years ago we lost … so it would be pretty cool to leave our mark on Sacred Heart history, to be the first team to win Nor Cals. It would be amazing.”
Weigle was at the heart of Thursday’s performance as the Gators went up against Campolindo goalkeeper Ben Blatt. It’s the second time SHP and Campo have met this season, with the Gators winning the previous regular-season matchup 15-6.
This time around, Blatt was dialed in to the tune of a match-high 17 saves. He joined a select cast of goalkeepers to hold SHP to under 10 points this season. The only other teams to do so are national powers Mater Dei, Harvard-Westlake and Newport Harbor.
“It’s a hundred percent their goalkeeper,” SHP head coach Brian Kreutzkamp said. “With them, when he catches fire, they’re really tough to beat. And tonight, I was really happy with our shot selection, where they were shooting. He was just beating us. We just knew we had to keep shooting and the dam will break.”
Campo mounted an early 2-0 lead with back-to-back goals from Brody Crouch. But while Weigle and his fellow hole set Luke Johnston worked the inside, the Gators went to work by taking control on the scoreboard by the end of the second quarter.
Senior Gavin West and junior Will Swart each scored to tie it, and West responded to a Campo goal with an equalizer with 25 seconds left in the opening period to tie it 3-3. A defensive battle ensued, with West and Weigle tabbing critical steals before Swart gave the Gators the lead on a close-range strike off the right post to make it 4-3.
The Gators led the rest of the way.
“[The defense] performed great,” West said. “And I think the main confidence factor behind our defense is Griffin Price, our goalie. He played phenomenal tonight, and that really gives us confidence as a defensive team to take some more risks out on that perimeter so we can get out on that counterattack, which is really our game.”
Price finished with 14 saves and overcame some early struggles to dominate through the second and third quarters.
“We haven’t faced shooters like that in weeks,” Kreutzkamp said. “I’m really happy the way they calmed down and adjusted. … It could have gone really south right there but they’re seniors, they didn’t panic, they kept their heads in the game.”
Swart went on to score three goals, and his “fatality” celebrations after momentous goals would play big in a video game based on any forthcoming SHP water polo movies. Seriously, Hollywood, make it happen.
“Swart’s one of our most consistent shooters, and we always know when he’s going to get his,” West said. “That just gives us great confidence and you love to see his outbursts of emotion after he scores, it really fuels the team going into the rest of the game.”
West and Johnston added two goals apiece.
But the most fun score of the night came courtesy of Weigle to push the lead to 7-4 late in the third period. The senior initially swam out to the perimeter but, as a passing tempo developed, he swam into the hole to take on a double-team of Campo defenders. A lob pass found him and he wasted no time rifling a shot from close range. Blatt got his hands on it, but the shot had so much behind it, it blasted right through the keeper’s hands and in.
Weigle’s real first name is Luke, though many of his SHP classmates might not even know that. He was nicknamed “Bear” by his mother Cathy when he was a boy because his favorite television show was “Man vs. Wild” starring Bear Grylls.
“I used to watch that guy all the time,” Weigle said. “She just started calling me Bear, and I guess it stuck because now everybody at the school calls me Bear. I don’t even go by my real name.”
Growing up, his water polo friends keyed into the nickname, and now that’s what everyone calls him.
Now, SHP is one win away from everyone calling Weigle and his teammates Nor Cal champs. The Gators are slated to host No. 3 Miramonte in the championship game Saturday night at 5 p.m.
“Just trying to finish off this spectacular season,” Kreutzkamp said.
