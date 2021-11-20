The Sacred Heart Prep-Hillsdale Central Coast Section Division IV semifinal game in San Mateo was one where the numbers did not tell the story.
The second-seeded Knights outgained the third-seeded Gators 311-264 and Hillsdale ran 62 plays compared to just 21 for SH. The Gators ran just six plays from scrimmage in the first two quarters.
But the Gators used the big play to take a quick lead and then converted four Knights' turnovers into points as SHP avenged its Week 5, 20-13 loss to Hillsdale, beating the Knights 42-14 to advance to the Division IV championship game next weekend.
SHP (5-7) will face No. 1 Homestead (7-5) in the championship game next weekend. The Mustangs knocked off No. 4 Santa Teresa, 36-18.
SHP needed just 14 seconds to take a 7-0 lead as Zach Friere took the opening kickoff and went 88 yards nearly untouched to set the tone for the Gators.
Friere did a lot of tone setting early. After Hillsdale's long opening drive came up empty, SHP's first play from scrimmage went for a long score. Friere took a handoff and swept left. He picked up a pair of crushing seal blocks on the edge and that freed Friere down the left sideline, this time untouched, for an 82-yard score and a 14-0 SHP lead with 5:04 remaining in the opening quarter.
Two plays later, Friere was at it again, this time picking off a pass at the Hillsdale 35 and returning it to the 13. Friere's number was called again and he waltzed into the end zone from 13 yards on the exact same play and the Gators were up 21-0 less than eight minutes into the game.
Hillsdale appeared to stabilize after the early onslaught and finally cashed in on its third drive of the game. The Knights, starting on their own 20 with 4:09 left in the first period, methodically drove down the field, using up the final four-plus minutes of the quarter.
After changing ends of the field, the Knights continue to drive, finally finishing on a Liam Smith 9-yard touchdown strike to Zach Leighton to cap an 80-yard, 11-play drive with 7:41 left in the half. When the Knights recovered an onside kick and moved to the SHP 20, it appeared they were getting back into the game.
Until they fumbled the ball away and the Gators made the Knights pay. Starting from the 15, the Gators picked up 30 yards on a pair of 15-yard runs from Ravu Savali. Then, on second down just past midfield, Luis Mendoza took a handoff and went up the gut for a 48-yard touchdown to give SHP a 28-7 lead at halftime.
Hillsdale received the second-half kickoff, but it was SHP that needed only seven plays to score. On the third play of the half, the Gators' Luke De Grosz stepped in front of a Smith pass at the Hillsdale 30. Four plays later, Anthony Noto bulled his way into the end zone from 2 yards out and SHP was up 35-7.
A Carter Shaw pick on Hillsdale's next possession gave the ball back to SHP and as they did the entire game, the Gators wasted little time in taking advantage, needing four plays to score, with Andrew Latu going the final 20 for the Gators' final score of the game.
Hillsdale added its second touchdown as CJ Eftekhari carried the ball six straight times for 96 yards and a 10-yard touchdown run.
Friere led the SHP attack, rushing for 126 yards on just five carries. Hillsdale's Leighton caught seven balls for 80 yards in his final high school game.
Division II
No. 4 Menlo School 45, No. 1 San Benito 35
Sergio Beltran threw three touchdown passes to set a new single-season CCS record as the fourth-seeded Knights advanced to the Division II championship as they rallied to beat the top-seeded Haybalers.
Beltran's 31-yard pass to Robbie Enright just before half tied the touchdown record of 49, set by former Terra Nova standout Anthony Gordon. More importantly, the score gave Menlo (12-0) a 17-14 lead at halftime.
When Beltran hit San Scola on a 63-yard score, it gave Beltran 50 on the season and the Knights a 31-21 lead late in the third quarter.
San Benito (9-2) scored a pair of touchdowns to take a 35-31 lead with just under five minutes to play, but Beltran and Scola hooked up again, this time for 30 yards, to give the Knights the lead for good with 3:12 left to play.
Menlo will now face No. 3 Wilcox (8-4) in the Division II title game next weekend. The Chargers got past No. 7 St. Ignatius, 20-13.
Division V
No. 1 Aragon 48, No. 5 North Salinas 27
The top-seeded Dons used a 21-point second quarter to take control on their way to the win over the fifth-seeded Vikings.
The win is the 150th in the head coaching career of Aragon head coach Steve Sell, who will guide Aragon into its first CCS championship game since winning the 1994 Division III title.
Aragon (8-4) will take on No. 7 St. Francis-Watsonville (9-3) in the championship game. St. Francis beat No. 6 Los Altos, 56-35.
