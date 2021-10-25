The day seemed to be slipping away from Sacred Heart Prep.
With visiting King’s Academy leading by a touchdown and driving inside the SHP Gators’ 10 late in the third quarter, the Knights seemed to be on the verge of putting away the gritty defensive affair. But a calamity of errors and a turnover-plagued performance by the Knights helped flip the script for the Gators, who went on to get a stop, force the unlikeliest of punts, then rally for two touchdowns within a minute of each other to claim a 21-14 victory Saturday at Palatella Field.
“I’m proud of the way our guys battled back in the second half,” Sacred Heart Prep head coach Mark Grieb said. “We didn’t play our best in the first half. And then I thought, in the second half, it was good to see.”
With the win, SHP (2-2 PAL Bay, 3-5 overall) clinches a Central Coast Section playoff bid. With four automatic berths allotted to the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division, the Gators can finish no worse than fourth place in the league standings. Only TKA and Terra Nova are within range to tie SHP for fourth place, both of which the Gators have now defeated.
“We knew this game would affect the future of our season,” SHP junior Andrew Latu said. “Like, if we won, we would make it to playoffs, if they won, they’d make it to playoffs. It was just a matter of who wanted it more.”
After SHP scored on the first possession of the game, TKA’s defense clamped down for the remainder of the first half. The Gators were a mere 1 for 6 on third-down conversions, and 1 for 4 on fourth-down attempts in the half. The Knights went score twice in the second quarter, including a go-ahead touchdown from Jeaden Underwood, set up by a blocked punt from junior Tylek Barnett to give TKA a short field.
Late in the third quarter, however, when TKA looked poised to add to its 14-7 lead with the ball at the SHP 9-yard line, the game took a dramatic turn. A personal foul penalty pushed TKA back to the 24, and consecutive tackles for losses — including a third-down stop by SHP just defensive end Carter Shaw — dropped the Knights to the 31, resulting in a punt that would have seemed a ludicrous idea just three plays prior.
TKA (0-3, 2-6) converted 4 of 9 third-down conversions in the game. But after going 3 of 4 in the first half, the Knights were just 1 of 5 in the second.
“We battled on defense,” Grieb said. “It was one of those grinded-out type of games. And I was proud because there was moments where I felt like we couldn’t stop them. And then the defense sort of figured it out … and we were able to slow them down dramatically in the last couple of drives.”
SHP seized the momentum and drove 80 yards on eight plays, tying it 14-14 on a 3-yard dive by sophomore Anthony Noto.
Then TKA got bit by the turnover bug, and bit again — and again. The Knights totaled five turnovers in the game, three by way of fumble.
“The games we won we haven’t had too many turnovers, and it hasn’t really been a problem,” TKA head coach Pete Lavorato said. “But you’ve got to give [SHP] credit too. Sometimes kids are grabbing for the ball and doing the right things there and pulling the balls out. Turnovers are one of those things where I don’t know if you can control it or not. It’s hard to turn the ball over five times and win a football game.”
The most devastating turnover came on the ensuing kickoff. TKA never controlled the ball as the booming kick went right through the hands of the Knights’ returner, bounded back up-field for SHP senior Tyler Weisel to grab it.
Weisel might have scored easily were it legal to advance a kickoff recovery. But with the play whistled dead at the TKA 22-yard line, it took the Gators just three plays to take back the lead on a 1-yard dive by Latu.
With SHP outgaining TKA 261-211 on the day, Latu accounted for a sturdy team-high 81 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.
“I think Andrew brings an attitude,” Grieb said. “He’s a physical football player. He’s played through bumps and bruises and really leads by example. And I thought today he ran the ball extremely hard. It’s always tough for the first guy to bring him down because he runs the ball so hard. And I thought we did a good job opening up holes today.”
With a freshman quarterback in Reid Black, TKA stayed disciplined to its ground game. The Knights went to the air just six times, including a first-half interception by the running back, Underwood, on a first-quarter option pass.
TKA balanced its two-back system with junior Alex Boch carrying 15 times for a career-high 94 yards. Underwood was the game’s biggest workhorse, carrying 23 times for 97 yards and a touchdown.
With junior running back Paul Vasavakul limited to just five carries for eight yards and the Knights’ first touchdown due to injury, TKA also had to navigate through the second half when Underwood got noticeably banged up.
“[Underwood] is just a really tough kid and he’s not going to come out,” Lavorato said. “He was probably hurt … but he’s going to do the best he can. And, honestly, we only had two running backs, and we didn’t have a third running back to put out there.”
Still, the Knights and their 21-man roster made a charge in an attempt to tie the game late.
TKA responded to SHP’s go-ahead score by going on the march, alternating carries between Underwood and Boch exclusively. Underwood twice converted fourth-down attempts to sustain the drive. But on second-and-6 from the SHP 38, Underwood fumbled, and SHP took over at its own 31 with 2:31 to play.
TKA got a reprieve three plays later when, on third-and-2, a Mitchell Taylor pass was picked off by Barnett on an ill-advised pass with 1:32 to go.
“I think as soon as it came out, he was obviously pretty upset about that,” Grieb said. “It’s always a risky call when it’s third-and-short like that. Do you go for it or not? But we’ll learn from that and get better the next time.”
But with TKA forced to go to the air for the first time all day, the SHP defense was ready.
“They knew what they had to do,” Grieb said. “And they went out there and stopped them the last drive. I didn’t see any hesitation. They were like: ‘Hey, we’ve got you.’ And that’s exactly what they did. The defense stepped up.”
After a third-down trick pass — a double-reverse, flea-flicker — was broken up, a fourth-and-18 desperation pass was intercepted by SHP junior John Chung to seal the win.
For Lavorato, the day marked a return to SHP, where he coached from 2003-16, leading the Gators to five Central Coast Section championships. It is the second time Lavorato has returned to Palatella Field as coach of the Knights. Lavorato is now 0-3 against his former team.
“It’s always special to come here,” Lavorato said. “I was here for 14 years. I kind of started the football program, although they had a couple years before I got here. It’s always wonderful to come here. The people are so nice, so kind, generous — always been that way. So, it just always feels good to come back and say hi to a number of the people.”
