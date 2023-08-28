After winning five straight matches to start the season, Sacred Heart Prep ran into an old foe.
The Gators (5-1) made quite a run at one of the Bay Area’s biggest varsity volleyball tournaments, reaching the championship finals at Spikefest 2023 in Milpitas. SHP took care of Silver Creek, Carlmont and St. Ignatius in pool play before defeating Valley Christian in a 27-25, 26-24 semifinal thriller.
2022 Central Coast Section Open Division and CIF Northern California Open Division runners-up Mitty (6-0) won the day, though. The two teams met last season in the CCS Open semifinals, with Mitty sweeping into the finals. The Gators took one set Saturday, but the Monarchs rolled in Game 3 for a 25-14, 19-25, 15-9 victory.
SHP has been building toward the 2023 season for several years with a group of 10 seniors. Five of them played together of sophomores in 2021, and all 10 were varsity juniors last year, including outside hitter/setter Isabellle Marco, the reigning Daily Journal Volleyball Player of the Year.
