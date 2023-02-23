SAN FRANCISCO — The Sacred Heart Prep Gators enjoyed a fine run through the Central Coast Section Open Division boys’ basketball tournament. But in the end, they just couldn’t hold of the brewing storm that is the West Catholic Athletic League.
The No. 3-seed Gators (19-7) feel in the CCS Open semifinals Wednesday night with a 61-44 loss at No. 2 Archbishop Riordan. The Crusaders (21-6) spotted SHP 10 points in the early going, as the Gators built an 11-1 lead. But Riordan’s perimeter defense tightened up, and senior forward Christian Wise put on show in front of his home crowd, totaling a game-high 23 points with eight rebounds.
Now, neither SHP nor Riordan will advance in the CCS Open Tournament. With Sacred Heart Cathedral defeating Menlo-Atherton 72-59 in the other Pool B semifinal, three teams — SHC, Riordan and SHP — finish with identical 2-1 records atop the Pool B bracket. No. 7 SHC earns the tiebreaker because it defeated two cumulative higher seeds.
“Obviously, this is a really tough loss,” SHP junior JP Kerrigan said. “We feel like we should be playing Friday, but there’s still more games to be played, and we’ve got to get back on the horse because we’ve got Nor Cals coming up, and we want to go deep into that.”
Riordan’s postgame locker room was still in festive spirits. Both Riordan and SHP will continue their seasons in the CIF Northern California playoffs starting next week.
“It’s a feeling that we’re used to,” Wise said. “It’s unfortunate, but we got a good ‘W’ tonight, a good team win. We took care of business against a great fundamental team, beat them by 17, and we’re just going to keep moving forward and playing as hard as we can until our season comes to an end.”
Wise and company dominated in the paint, outrebounding the Gators 39-18 on the night, including 16 offensive boards.
“Even when we put them on our backs, we didn’t drive them out of the paint,” SHP head coach Tony Martinelli said. “So, athletes like that can go up and tip the ball themselves, they usually back tip it and get an extra shot. And that makes it really hard, to get a stop that you wanted and now you didn’t get it because you didn’t pick up the ball.”
Wise scored eight of his points in the second quarter as Riordan overtook SHP. The lead changed hands seven times in the period, Wise’s short turnaround, fadeaway jumper put the Crusaders up 22-21. The 6-6 senior also scored two electrifying dunks in the quarter, as Riordan led the rest of the way.
“We’ve had a habit of coming out with low energy sometimes and letting teams get a little bit of life early on,” Wise said. “But we tend to have the ability to come back early on in the game to wear we can still compete, and usually win toward the win.”
The Gators are known for the 3-ball, and the opening quarter saw them do their thing. TJ O’Brien and JP Kerrigan combined for three 3s to put SHP up 11-1. Sam Norris followed with another to make it 14-8.
But the Crusaders tightened up their perimeter defense and went on a 7-0 run — capped by Wise’s highlight-reel dunk on a strip-steal at halfcourt and a clean run to the cylinder for a windup slam — and SHP went on to shoot 4 of 18 from beyond the arc over the final three quarters.
“I think our offense just got a little bit stagnant in the second quarter,” Kerrigan said. “And also, we weren’t fueling as much offense from our defensive end. So, it was much harder to get into things for us.”
It didn’t help that SHP forward Erick Osterloh got in early foul trouble. The 6-3 junior is a tough, physical presence in the paint, but picked up his second foul just three minutes into the game. After sitting for much of the first quarter, he was slapped with a charging foul with 6:39 remaining in the first half.
“That didn’t help, because he’s definitely one of our more physical, tough guys inside, and he can move guys around a little bit,” Martinelli said.
After taking a 26-23 lead into halftime, Riordan outscored SHP 20-11 in the third quarter. The offensive rebounds were the key, and 6-3 freshman guard Andrew Hilman made his presence felt, totaling eight rebounds in the game, including three offensive boards in the third period. Jasir Rencher, a 6-5 sophomore forward, had a game-high nine rebounds for Riordan.
The Gators were in range at 33-29 after a post-up jumper by Norris — the senior scored a team-high 16 points — but the Crusaders responded with an 11-3 run. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala set the tone in the second half by adding to the dunk contest and showed off his range by connecting for two 3s later in the quarter.
Kerrigan totaled 15 points, hitting two 3s in the third, and buryiing a perimeter 3 in the fourth. But by then the game was all but out of reach.
“They’re down,” Martinelli said. “We all know we missed an opportunity to do something special. When you’ve won a couple game like we did, you feel like it’s just going to keep happening. And Riordan took it to us, especially in the second half. They just got a bunch of offensive boards. We weren’t really committed to taking charges like we said we needed to. And to beat a team like that, you’ve got to, and we didn’t.”
With SHC winning the four-team Pool B bracket, the Fightin’ irish advance to Friday’s CCS Open Division championship to face Serra at the Leavey Center on the campus of Santa Clara University.
Serra stuns top-seed Mitty
No. 4 Serra (17-10) ran the table in Pool A, culminating in a 50-49 win Wednesday night to knock off No. 1 Mitty (22-5) in San Jose.
The Padres led most of the way, but Mitty overtook them by 5 in the fourth quarter. Serra, though, was able to right the ship.
“For us to come back … and re-rally, and stretch like that, really shows the heart of a champion,” Serra head coach Chuck Rapp said.
Serra junior Ryan Pettis knocked down a go-ahead 3 with 12 seconds to play. Mitty had two possessions from there. The Monarchs turned over the ball on their first chance, stepping on the baseline. Then after the Padres go slapped with an offensive foul near midcourt on the inbound, Mitty took over with three seconds to play but couldn’t get a good shot away.
The Padres previously defeated St. Ignatius and Santa Cruz. They had lost to Mitty in two previous regular-season games.
“Yeah, this is really special,” Rapp said, “especially to get to the championship game as a four-seed.”
