For the first 15 minutes, the fifth-seeded Sacred Heart Prep girls’ soccer team was all over No. 3 Presentation. The Gators opened their scoring account in the eighth minute and were a bit unlucky to get more.
But the Panthers gradually took over the midfield and controlled the final 65 minutes, scoring twice in the second half to pull out a 2-1 win and clinch the Central Coast Section Division II championship Saturday at Sequoia High School.
It is the eighth CCS title for Presentation (14-8-1) in its 16th finals appearance.
“It was an even match,” said SHP head coach Ramiro Arredondo. “We got on them early. But 20 minutes in, we let them settle into the game.”
Despite seeing their opportunities dry up, SHP (12-6-4) still led 1-0 at halftime. But a couple of failed defensive challenges proved to be the difference in the second half for the Panthers.
Six minutes after the break, Presentation tied the score. A long pass was sent up top to a streaking Raime Ramanan, who benefited when the ball bounced over the defender and into open space. Ramanan latched on to it and took on the SHP goalkeeper. She went around the goalie, but SHP defender Lauren Bassett tried to cut off Ramanan. The two collided and went down, but Ramanan stayed with the play. While still on the ground, Ramanan swept a shot into the empty net for the equalizer.
With overtime looming, the Panthers got the game-winner with seven minutes left in regulation.
Again, a missed challenge by a SHP defender sprung Kiera Donahue into space as she charged into the penalty box from the left side.
She sent a cross to the front of the goal, where Francesca Nicoletti ran on and side-footed a one-timer into the back of the net for the win.
“Defensively we started compact and we wanted to keep them in front of us,” Arredondo said. “But they spread it out. They just got a little wider.”
While the Panthers ultimately proved to be the better team, the Gators gave them everything they had, especially in the opening 15 minutes as the Gators swarmed Presentation. They were picking off passes in the midfield and quickly transitioning to offense that resulted in a couple of corner kicks and another scramble in the box.
It didn’t take long before that pressure paid off for the Gators as they broke the seal on the scoreboard in the eighth minute. Lewa White started the sequence when she received the ball near the top of the penalty box and laid it off to Megan Sweeney on the left flank. She carried it into the box and sent a cross to the front of the goal.
White, a freshman, kept going with the play, making a run to the front of the goal and redirecting Sweeney’s pass into the Gators’ only goal.
“Her sense of attack is really mature for her age,” Arredondo said of White.
SHP kept up the pressure, earning two more corners and only bad luck kept the Gators from adding to their lead. In the 12th minute. Sweeney swung a pass to the far right post. McKenna Tanona headed back on goal and a scramble ensued. Sweeney, who had moved into the box, had a crack at it and somehow, it stayed out of the goal. Anna Bassett also had a chance, but came up empty.
“I thought we had a couple of corners where we were dangerous,” Arredondo said. “We just didn’t put it away when we needed to.”
