It was never in doubt.
Sacred Heart Prep has been on a mission on the boys’ water polo circuit this season. Saturday, the No. 1-seed Gators (24-3) added to their prolific 2021 resume by claiming the Central Coast Section Open Division championship with an 16-4 victory over No. 3 Bellarmine (13-11) at San Benito High School in Hollister.
Junior Will Swart led the attack with four goals and three assists. Luke Johnston, Jack Vort and Gavin West added two goals apiece.
West put SHP up 1-0 just over a minute into the contest, and the slight lead held up through the first quarter. The Gators’ defense stonewalled the Bells. SHP senior goalkeeper Griff Price needed just five saves on the day to keep Bellarmine in check.
The Gators erupted for five goals in the second quarter with Swart leading the charge. A 6-2 halftime advantage turned to 10-2 at the end of three quarters with a pair of goals from Johnston. Luke Bachler added a third-quarter goal, and SHP mopped up in the fourth with two goals by Vort and single scores from Bear Weigle, Harrison Rohlen, Tyler Hogan and Nelson Harris.
Thomas Walker led the Bells with two goals.
In the CCS Open Division girls’ finals, No. 1 Sacred Heart Prep (26-3) came up short with an 8-7 loss to No. 2 Soquel (25-3).
