The Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo team has had its share of adversity this season — but not much.
So you can excuse the Gators if they seemed a little rattled in their Northern California Division I regional opener against visiting Arroyo Grande.
After jumping out to a 8-3 lead after one period, the Gators took their foot off the gas and the Eagles took advantage. Arroyo Grande not only scored three times in the second period, the Eagles held the Gators scoreless and trailed just 8-6 at halftime.
SHP, however, righted the ship in the second half and pulled away for a 17-10 victory.
“We slowed down a whole lot (in the second period),” said SHP head coach Brian Kreutzkamp. “That wasn’t against our second and third groups, either. … I think when we get out to big, early leads, a lot of times, a team will roll over.
“They didn’t roll over. We just had to refocus.”
Refocus the Gators did. Will Swart, who finished with four goals, set the tone for the second half with a pair of blistering goals in the first minute of the third quarter. Less than 30 seconds in, he took a pass from the right wing to the right point and fired it past Arroyo goaltender Adam Fitzpatrick.
Less than a minute later, he scored an identical goal, this time with Jake Tsotadze supplying the assist.
Suddenly, SHP’s lead was four, 10-6. The Gators would go on to pour in five more goals in the period while their defense stuffed the Eagles, holding them scoreless as SHP took a 15-6 lead into the fourth period.
Kreutzkamp said Swart’s offensive assault to start the second half was the turning point in the game.
“He reset the tone and took their energy away,” Kreutzkamp said.
When Hassan Hove netted his team-high fifth goal of the game early in the fourth quarter, Kreutzkamp emptied his bench. And for the second time in the game, the Arroyo Grande offense came alive. The Eagles scored four straight goals. When Zach Wittfield scored his fifth goal of the game, it cut the Eagles’ deficit to 16-10. But any miracle rally was out of the question as there were only 26 seconds left to play.
But that was enough time to give senior backup goaltender Orlando Hernandez Alvarado a chance to play the field and he responded, corralling a rebound off a missed shot and slamming home a backhanded goal to round of the scoring with 10 seconds left in the match.
In all, eight players scored for the Gators. In addition to Hove and Swart combining for nine goals, Tsotadze and Luke Bachler each scored twice, while Harrison Rohlen, Oliver Marcin and Hernandez Alvarado rounded out the scoring.
Tsotadze led SHP with four assists, with Swart adding a pair as well.
The Gators opened the match much like they have since the playoffs started — by overwhelming their opponent. Swart and Hove scored on back-to-back goals in the opening minute as SHP found the back of the net on its first five shot attempts. A Tsotadze 5-meter penalty shot gave SHP a 3-0 lead 90 seconds into the match before Arroyo got on the scoreboard on Whittfield’s first goal.
Hove converted the Gators’ second penalty shot for a 4-1 lead and on the next possession, he beat the defense down the pool and scored when he took a pass from Tsotadze on the counter for a 5-1 advantage.
Whittfield added a second goal in the period to break up the Gators’ run, but it merely delayed it. Swart scored his second goal of the period, receiving a long outlet pass and slamming home his shot for a 7-2 lead. Hove then completed his first-period hat trick with a side-arm shot from the set. Jackson Capra added a last-minute goal for the Eagles and trailed 8-3 after the first period.
Arroyo carried that momentum into the second period, scoring on its first two shots in less than two minutes to close to 8-5. When Whittfield scored off a long outlet pass from Fitzpatrick, the Eagles trailed just 8-6 with 4:27 to play.
While SHP struggled offensively, the Gators locked things down defensively after that Arroyo flurry, keeping the Eagles scoreless over the last half of the period to maintain a two-goal lead, 8-6, at halftime.
“In the second quarter, we started throwing the ball really hard, but right at the goalkeeper,” Kreutzkamp said.
Revitalized by the break, the Gators took off in the second half.
“We gave up one goal a quarter against Bellarmine (in the Central Coast Section championship game). We gave up six in a quarter-and-a-half. It was a little sloppy,” Kreutzkamp said. “It’s a great lesson. You come out strong, but don’t let up.”
Up next for SHP is Miramonte-Orinda (17-11) at 5 p.m. Thursday in Atherton. The Matadors knocked off No. 5 St. Francis 12-9.
The other semifinal will feature No. 3 Bellarmine (20-7) at No. De La Salle (20-7). The Bells beat No. 6 Redwood, 12-9, while the Spartans topped No. 7 Jesuit, 17-11.
