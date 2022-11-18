The 2021 Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo team will probably go down in history as the best team in program history.
The 2022 version of the Gators is proving it’s not too shabby either.
After a ragged first half, the top-seeded Gators pulled things together and pulled away for a 12-8 win over No. 4 Miramonte-Orinda in the semifinals of the Northern California Division I regional playoffs.
Not that the 2022 team is comparing itself to last season.
“Our emphasis this season is, this is a new team,” said SHP co-captain Jake Tsotadze. “We had an amazing team last year. We’re this year’s team.”
There are a lot of similarities between the teams, however, and the 2022 squad will try to duplicate the trifecta the 2021 team accomplished. Both won the West Catholic Athletic League championship and Central Coast Section title.
Saturday, the Gators will try to add the 2022 Nor Cal title to the 2021 crown when they host No. 3 Bellarmine at noon Saturday in Atherton.
Bellarmine knocked off second-seeded De La Salle-Concord 16-14 in the other semifinal match, rallying from an 8-5 halftime deficit.
It was not a foregone conclusion SHP (23-7) would be playing for the title of best in Northern California as the Gators struggled with Miramonte (16-12) in the first half.
Much like they’ve done throughout the playoffs, the Gators scored the game’s first goal less than 30 seconds into the match when Luke Bachler scored from the left point on a Will Swart pass.
Unlike previous playoff games, however, SHP did not rattle off five or six unanswered goals. Instead, the Matadors came right back, tying the score on a Luke Lewis strike.
And Miramonte kept answering. SHP scored the next two goals, one from Hassan Hove in the set off of Swart’s second assist of the quarter, followed by a Bachler blast from the left post off Swart’s third assist.
But the Matadors kept reeling in the Gators. Oliver Sherwood scored off a restart to close to 3-2 and after Harrison Rohlen scored off a Tyler Hogan pass for a 4-2 lead, the Matadors responded with Sherwood’s second goal of the period to trail 4-3 after seven minutes.
The Matadors tied the score at 4-all by recording the first goal of the second quarter, but SHP got it back on Bachler’s third goal of the half, scoring from the point on Swart’s fourth assist of the match.
The Gators pushed their lead back to two goals when Rohlen took advantage of a Miramonte turnover and was fouled on a breakaway to earn a 5-meter penalty shot that Tsotadze converted for a 6-4 lead.
But the Matadors scored the final goal of the half, with Charlie Engs scoring on a penalty shot of his own and his team trailed just 6-5 at halftime.
“I was disappointed we lost our composure (in the first half),” said SHP head coach Brian Kreutzkamp. “Rushing shots, failing to take advantage of 6-on-5. Overall, the defense was lazy in the first half.”
Kreutzkamp believes the lack of competitive games for the last several weeks came back to haunt the Gators in the first two periods against Miramonte.
“Two-and-a-half weeks back since we’ve had a competitive game,” Kreutzkamp said, but he did give a lot of credit to Miramonte.
“They took us out of our game, playing really physical,” Kreutzkamp said.
SHP tightened things up all around in the third period, but still had little margin for error. The Gators came up short on back-to-back power plays to open the second half before Swart got his first goal of the match, taking a pass from Tsotadze and, from the right point, blistered a shot into the back of the net for a 7-5 advantage.
Tsotadze then provided the goal of the game, and quite possibly the season. After a SHP steal, goaltender Murdock Baker-Matsuoka sent a long pass down the middle of the pool, with Tsotadze and Miramonte goaltender Addison Owensby battling for a 50-50 ball about five meters from goal.
Tsotadze won the race and used a world-class spin move to get around Owensby, who could not believe the move himself. He could only watch helplessly as Tsotadze proceeded to swim the ball over the goal line and into the empty net for a 8-5 SHP lead.
But Miramonte responded once again. The Matadors got back-to-back goals from Henry Engs and Jackson Cherry to close to 8-7.
Rohlen slowed the run for SHP with a goal from the left wing, but the Matadors made it a one-goal game going into the fourth period, 9-8, following a strike from Sherwood.
It would be the last goal of the game for Miramonte as the SHP defense pitched a shutout in the fourth.
“Our defense leads to our offense,” Kreutzkamp said. “We started to hustle, started to move more (in the second half). Scoring isn’t the problem.”
Swart’s second goal pushed the Gators’ lead to 10-8 and Bachler scored his team-high fourth goal with just under four minutes to play. Andrew Spencer capped the scoring on a power-play goal with just over a minute to play.
“We definitely try to come out and make a statement,” Tsotadze said. “We try to put ourselves in a position to be successful. Just focusing on playing together as a team.”
The Gators will now face a familiar foe in the championship match against Bellarmine (21-7), a team the Gators have already beaten four times this season, including a 16-4 decision in last weekend’s CCS title game.
