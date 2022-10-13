The Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo team is used to getting off to quick starts as one of the best squads in the country.
But even long-time head coach Brian Kreutzkamp had never seen anything like what the Gators did to rival Menlo School Wednesday.
SHP scored nine first-period goals — on 10 shots — to propel the Gators to a 20-9 win that all but wrapped up the West Catholic Athletic League title.
There is still one game left in the WCAL regular season.
“I haven’t seen that (kind of offensive explosion) out of this team this season,” Kreutzkamp said. “I know we’ve still had a bad taste in our mouths after that Bellarmine game (a 13-12 SHP victory). We saw what Menlo did to Bellarmine (an 11-9 Knights win).
“I think our guys wanted to show we were the best team in the WCAL.”
Of that there is little doubt. SHP (6-0 WCAL, 12-5 overall) got four goals each from Hassen Hove, Jake Tsotadze and Will Swart, while Luke Bachler potted a hat trick and Oliver Marcin scored a pair.
Bachler and Swart also combined for seven assists.
After the near-perfect, first-period shooting display, SHP came back to earth for the rest of the match, but when the final horn sounded, the Gators still had connected on 61% of their shots, converting 20 of 33 attempts.
The Gators were also 6-for-9 on the man-advantage all of which left Menlo School head coach Jack Bowen searching for answers.
“We’ve been so on (top of our game) recently and we came out really flat (Wednesday),” Bowen said. “We made five mistakes in that first period, mistakes you can’t make against a team like Sacred Heart. We made three mistakes, they capitalized on those three mistakes and then we make two more.”
When the game did return to normal in the second period, it was SHP goaltender Murdock Baker-Matsuoka who stymied any hope of a comeback by Menlo (5-1, 13-5).
Baker-Matsuoka went nearly 10 minutes before making his first save and with the Knights finally starting to find a rhythm offensively, Baker-Matsuoka’s play kept the Knights at bay, finishing with six saves over the final 3:12 of the second period.
None was bigger than a stop of a Tommy Kiessling 5-meter penalty shot. Baker-Matsuoka, who committed the foul that resulted in the penalty, got his left hand as Kiessling took aim at the right corner. Baker-Matsuoka deflected the shot off the crossbar, but Kiessling chased down the rebound.
He wheeled around and fired off another shot, but Baker-Matsuoka was there to parry the second shot away, as well.
“I was nervous for our freshman goalie,” Kreutzkamp said. “Stopping that penalty shot was a game changer.”
Hove opened the scoring less than 30 seconds into the match, slamming home a goal from the hole set and less than two minutes later, his one-timer in front put the Gators up 3-0.
Swart scored back-to-back goals to put SHP up 5-0 with just over three minutes to play in the opening period.
Menlo got on the board at the 2:32 mark when Jackson Kay received a pass in the set and held off two defenders before sweeping in his shot to cut the SHP lead to 6-1.
The teams combined for five goals over the final couple minutes, including a goal from Menlo goalkeeper Cormac Mulloy scoring on a mid-pool shot as time expired as the Gators held a 9-3 lead.
Menlo’s defense finally found its game and limited SHP to just three goals in the second quarter, but the Knights struggled offensively themselves, scoring just once and trailing 12-4 at halftime.
Any hopes for a Menlo comeback, however, were thwarted when SHP outscored the Knights 4-1 in the opening minutes of the third quarter as the Gators extended their lead to 18-5 after three.
In the fourth, Menlo finally got hot offensively, outscoring the Gators 5-2 with Kiessling scoring three of his team-high five goals over the final seven minutes.
“I was glad to win the fourth quarter,” Bowen said.
The rivalry match kicked off what will be a grueling week for both teams. Both will be playing the North vs South Challenge, co-hosted by SHP and Gunn High School in Palo Alto. Some of the top teams from Southern California — including No. 2 ranked Mater Dei, No. 3 Newport Harbor and No. 4 Harvard Westlake — will be playing and both SHP and Menlo have five to six games to be played over the next three days.
“I think [the win over Menlo] is going to give a lot of confidence,” Kreutzkamp said. “Confidence in our shooting and our offensive attack.”
