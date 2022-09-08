Sacred Heart Prep freshman Oliver Marcin had the ball in front of the Mitty goal with the Gators leading Mitty 19-5 late in the fourth quarter.
SHP head coach Brian Kreutzkamp doesn’t like to reach the 20-goal plateau. But when the next generation of Gators’ stars wants to score, one Kreutzkamp calls, “a monster,” well, you let him eat.
Marcin buried his shot with 34 seconds left in the 20-5 win over the Monarchs in the West Catholic Athletic League opener. Marcin scored three goals to share the team lead with sophomore Nelson Harris.
“First ever varsity game? He has to do it (score that close),” Kreutzkamp said of Marcin’s late strike.
The goal was a microcosm of how the game went for the Gators, which accomplished everything Kreutzkamp wanted to see. His starters overwhelmed Mitty as the Gators built a 9-2 lead. After that, Kreutzkamp turned it over to his bench. And while there are some things he like would like to see cleaned up, Kreutzkamp had little to nit-pick about his team’s season opener.
“My main goal was to get the first-year varsity guys some time and see how they do at this level,” Kreutzkamp said. “Marcin showed he can set at this level. We had some sophomores out there for their first game.
“Clearly, it will get tougher.”
In addition to some younger players getting their first taste of varsity play in the WCAL, the lopsided score also allowed the Gators to show off their depth. Kreutzkamp said last year’s team was deeper, but there is plenty of talent up and down the Gators’ bench in 2022: 14 players on the 18-member roster scored a goal for SHP, while two others added assists.
“When we get to bigger games, we’re only playing our top eight, 10 guys,” Kreutzkamp said. “We have to figure out who guys seven to 10 are.”
In addition to the Marcin and Harris hat tricks, senior Jake Tsotadze added two goals and a team-high three assists. Pierce Gurtner and Andrew Spencer each scored twice for the Gators.
It was Tsotadze, a four-year varsity starter, who set the tone early for the Gators. He drew and then converted a 5-meter penalty shot in the opening 30 seconds and the Gators were off and running.
Unlike the last couple of years, however, when the Gators played a fast-break style of offense, SHP was a little more methodical and conscious of running its half-court offense against Mitty Wednesday. They still beat the Monarchs down the pool more often than not, but there was a crispness in the Gators’ passing that allowed them to score nine goals on 12 shots in the opening period.
“Last year, we were high-pace, counter-attack,” Kreutzkamp said. “This year, I like how we look in the half court.”
The game was over for the Gators’ starters after the first period, but it took the second unit a little time to get going. A shot was saved, followed by a pair of shots that missed the cage entirely.
But once they got their feet wet, so to speak, the second team looked just as dangerous as the first unit. Harris notched his first two goals of the season on back-to-back shots as SHP scored four more in the second to lead 13-3 at halftime.
The third and fourth periods were spent trying not to run up the score too bad on the part of the Gators, but they still managed to find the back of the net seven more times.
“We have to make sure everyone is [an offensive] threat out there,” Kreutzkamp said.
