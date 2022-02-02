Sacred Heart Prep guard Kevin Carney is very familiar with the Gators’ student section and the rivalry with Menlo School — just not on the court.
Carney and everyone in attendance Tuesday night in the SHP gym made it a special night as the game welcomed the return of student cheering sections for the first time since the 2020 Central Coast Section playoffs.
And turn out they did as the gym was near full capacity.
That made Carney’s performance even more electric, as the senior knocked down six 3-pointers in the opening half to help lead the Gators to a key West Bay Athletic League win over the Knights, 76-54.
“It was awesome,” Carney said. “I was familiar with it, going to games to watch my brother play (Brendan Carney, a 2019 SHP graduate).
“Playing in it was a lot different.”
Playing the second game of a back-to-back, SHP (9-0 WBAL, 16-3 overall), showed no ill effects from a 100-30 pasting of Pinewood Monday night.
“We got good rest in the fourth (quarter of that game),” Carney said.
The rest must have done Carney some good. After scoring just two points Monday night, he put together one of those performances that deserved to watched by a capacity crowd. As more and more 3s rained in, the louder the crowd got.
It started innocently enough, draining a 3 from the top of the key to counter a 3-pointer from Menlo’s Bob Enright to tie the game at 5-all early in the first quarter.
When Carney hit his second one in front of the Menlo student section, he pointed a finger at the Menlo students started as the trash talking began in earnest.
“I got a lot of buddies over there (at Menlo),” Carney said. “It was all in good fun.”
With 4:39 left in the opening quarter, it was heat check time. Good. A 13-10 SHP lead and game on.
Carney said he didn’t need the third one to know that he was feeling it.
“I knew just after the first one went,” Carney said.
His fourth 3 on as many attempts pushed the lead to 18-10.
“He’s been in a little slump,” Martinelli said of Carney. “He’s had some open looks the last couple of games that just didn’t go down.”
Aidan Braccia joined the 3-point barrage as he drilled one from the corner to ignite a 7-0 run to end the quarter with the Gators ahead 25-12.
Carney connected on fifth 3 on his six attempt early in the second quarter and followed that with his sixth about 20 seconds later.
He missed his next attempt — because he was fouled. So he went to the line got three the only fashion way and the Gators led 36-19 with 4:51 left in the first half.
In all, the Gators hit on 11 of 20 3-point attempts for the game, a cool shooting percentage of 55% and really, it is one of the secret’s to the Gators’ success this season: they can fill it up. Braccia hit on three 3s, two of which came in the third quarter, on his way to 14 points. Emmer Nichols added 13 for the Gators.
For as much talent as the Gators possess, Martinelli said it’s the team’s depth that is key.
“You can hold guys a lot more accountable when someone else can come in and take your minutes. … Minutes are valuable and they’re fighting for them,” Martinelli said. “Our level doesn’t drop when we go to our bench.”
Menlo (5-3, 11-6) didn’t play poorly. In fact, the Knights’ effort and execution probably wins on many nights. But they simply couldn’t keep up with the Gators’ firepower.
Lucas Vogel and Will Eggemeier led the Knights, scoring 12 points apiece. Danny Solomon added 10, but the Gators’ defensive game plan was to limit Vogel and Solomon as much as possible.
Martinelli credits his team’s defense for the Gators’ ability to turn up the heat on offense.
“Even in year’s past, when we’ve had good offensive teams, we couldn’t get back-to-back stops,” Martinelli said. “This team is able to do that more often.
“They have lofty aspirations … and to do that, they have to do it on defensive end first.”
SHP extended its lead to 61-38 after three quarter and both coaches emptied their benches for most of the fourth.
As the teams huddled up in their respective locker rooms and the fans started leaving, the SHP student section got together for one last, “I believe we just won!” chant.
And for one game, everything seemed normal again.
“I think for our guys, playing in front of this big a crowd is not a pressurized situation for them. I think they relish it,” Martinelli said. “I could tell they were ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.