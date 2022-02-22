Something magical has been brewing on Valparaiso Avenue this season.
It’s been brewing for months. Anyone who missed it when the season started could be excused, as Sacred Heart Prep’s football team was on a state championship run.
Those who finally tuned in on Monday night were in for quite a treat as the second-seeded Gators erased a 19-point deficit to beat St. Francis 69-55 in CCS Open Division boys’ basketball pool play.
The win effectively makes Sacred Heart Prep’s Wednesday clash with third-seeded Riordan a semifinal, with the winner finishing 3-0 in Pool B and advancing to Friday night’s championship game at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz.
“A big part of why we’ve been successful is our mentality and our confidence,” point guard Aidan Braccia said after scoring a game-high 17 points. “We always think we’re gonna come back.”
With just three losses on the season and only two wins by less than 10 points, the Gators haven’t been in a position where they’ve needed to come back very often, and they certainly had never looked as out of sorts as they did in the first half. Sixth-seeded St. Francis (15-11) dominated in every aspect, including 25-18 on the glass. The Lancers led 13-4 and forced SHP head coach Tony Martinelli to call an early timeout as fans were still filing in, and the advantage grew to 25-6 on a John Frazier put-back before a Mat Bucher 3-pointer got Sacred Heart Prep (23-3) back to within 16 to close the quarter.
It barely got any better in the second. RJ Stephens scored six off the bench to keep the Gators afloat, but Vince Barringer hit a pair of momentum-crushing threes for the Lancers. The first put the visitors up 34-16, and the second came after SHP had responded with a 7-0 run.
“St. Francis just took it right to us,” Martinelli said of the first half. “Their drives were straight lines, they were physical and hard and they got to the basket with no resistance.”
The hosts did go into the break down 14 after a Nichols three, but Barringer connected from the corner to open the third to make it 44-27, a shot that could have been an indicator that the second half would simply be an extension of the first.
Instead, St. Francis scored just two more points in the quarter as the Gators outrebounded the Lancers 19-3, including a sequence of five straight offensive boards that culminated in a Kevin Carney three, getting the hosts within 12 and waking up what had been a dormant crowd to that point.
“Having these people in the stands cheering us on, we fed off them,” Braccia said.
A Braccia layup and a pair of Nichols put-backs cut the lead to six, and JP Kerrigan kept momentum with the hosts with a three-point play, grabbing the rebound when Isaiah Kerr blocked Nichols’ dunk attempt and scoring through a foul. Kerr, a Montana commit who scored 10 points, scored on a floater at the other end to end SHP’s 14-0 run, but Nichols scored on yet another put-back and Braccia scored off the last of Jake York’s three assists with 1:18 left in the quarter to tie the game.
His free throws with 28 seconds left in the third quarter put the Gators ahead for the first time since the first minute of the game and capped off a 22-5 quarter, and he set York up for a 3-pointer that made it 52-46 a minute into the fourth. Braccia’s fourth and final assist came on a Carney 3-pointer from the volleyball lines with 5:18 left. York, who scored nine off the bench, connected from deep to make it 60-50, and Braccia’s shot as the shot clock wound down with 1:17 to go in the game sealed it.
The once-improbable win has the Gators a game away from becoming the first non-WCAL team to reach the CCS Open Division in the 10 years the tournament has been contested. Wednesday’s game will be a rematch with a Crusaders team that they beat 57-47 in the championship game of Riordan’s own Crusader Classic back on Dec. 4.
“We’re gonna go to practice tomorrow and we’re gonna work. We’re excited,” said Nichols, who finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists. “We can’t start as slow as we did today.”
Carney finished with 10 points and six rebounds, while Carlmont transfer Tim Netane led the Lancers with 15 and Barringer added 13.
