The only thing hotter than the mid-80s temperature in Atherton was the pitching by Sacred Heart Prep’s Devin Saltzgaber and Hillsdale’s Nick Strezo.
Two of the best pitchers on the Peninsula hooked up in a classic pitcher’s duel, with both pitchers locking down the opposing offense.
But SHP leads the Peninsula Athletic League’s Ocean Division for a reason. A one-game lead over the Knights was increased to two as they took advantage of one poor inning defensively by the Knights to come away with a 2-0 victory Tuesday.
“It was fun to see the top two guys in the league go at it like that,” said SHP manager Sean McMillan. “When you get two of the best pitchers in the league, [that kind of result] is what you get.”
Both guys were on top of their games. Saltzgaber, a sophomore, is having a monster year as he further burnished his résumé. Saltzgaber went the distance for his third complete game of the year, along with his third shutout of the season. He scattered four hits, striking out five while throwing just 83 pitches.
“He’s around the plate and he throws three pitches for strikes and they all move in different directions,” McMillan said. “As a coach, it’s like a video game — throw whatever you want.”
Two of the hits Saltzgaber allowed were doubles, but all four baserunners allowed were stranded.
“He takes pride in not wanting to give up a run,” McMillan said. “He gets made when someone gets on base.”
Strezo might have been even more effective and was the epitome of the hard-luck loser. Strezo also pitched a complete game on a minuscule 59 pitches. He allowed only three hits and struck out five, using his changeup to great effect.
“He shoved,” said SHP catcher Mason Chetcuti. “He pitched well. He commanded the zone.”
With Salzgaber and Strezo dominating, neither pitcher issued a walk and only three times did a count go full, the game was over in a little over an hour — 1 hour and 11 minutes, to be precise.
And in the end, SHP (9-0 PAL Ocean, 16-5-1 overall) pulled out the win by taking advantage of a pair of Hillsdale errors. Strezo had retired the first 10 batters he faced before Chetcuti broke up the perfect-game bid with a sharp single past shortstop and into left field with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Gators their first hit of the game. Chetcuti was replaced by courtesy runner Rallin Covey before Tyler Wong followed with a single to shallow right.
It appeared the right fielder might have a play at either second base and first and tried to gun Wong out at first.
Instead, the ball sailed over the first baseman’s head, moving both runners into scoring position.
But Strezo appeared to wiggle out of the jam. After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Strezo got what he wanted — a chopper to third base.
The ball was a little slow, however, and the Hillsdale third baseman rushed his throw to first, throwing it into the ground and past the first baseman, enabling both runners to score on the play.
“Our defense fell apart,” said Hillsdale manager Willie Baroncini. “It was frustrating. Strezo threw really good for us. [SHP] only got three hits.”
Two runs was more than enough for Saltzgaber, who saw his ERA drop from 0.78 to 0.68. He’s allowed just five earned runs in 51 2/3 innings of work this season.
Chetcuti said Saltzgaber demeanor on the mound is his biggest asset.
“His confidence on the mound (is the key to his success),” Chetcuti said. “He knows he can throw any pitch for a strike. His stuff is pretty filthy. We have all the confidence in the world when he’s pitching.”
Hillsdale (6-2, 11-7) had its chances, but could not take advantage. Jordan Hauser led off the game by jumping on the first pitch from Saltzgaber, yanking a hard line drive off the third baseman’s glove for a lead-off, infield hit.
Hauser, however, was quickly erased on a 6-4-3 double play. A strikeout ended a seven-pitch inning for Saltzgaber.
The Knights didn’t get another hit until Ethan Belloni’s leadoff double in the top of the fourth, but Saltzgaber retired the next three batters in a row.
Blake Cowans had a one-out double in the fifth. He also made it to third, but a Saltzgaber strikeout ended that threat.
The Knights’ last-gasp came in the top of the seventh when Cowans’ drive to right was mishandled by the right fielder to put Cowans on second with two outs. But Saltzgaber ended the game on a groundout to third.
“It was frustrating,” Baroncini said. “Offensively, we left too many guys on base.”
