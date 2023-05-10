A year ago, the Sacred Heart Prep baseball team was one win from winning the Peninsula Athletic League’s Ocean Division championship.
Unfortunately, the Gators fell to Half Moon Bay on the last day of the regular season.
Unlike last season during which SHP was the hunter, this season, the Gators have been the hunted, having been in first place since winning their league opener.
Tuesday against visiting San Mateo, the Gators took care of business, holding on for a 2-1 win over the Bearcats to earn the PAL Ocean Division title and the Central Coast Section automatic berth that comes with it.
“We didn’t talk about [last year], but it’s in the back of your mind,” said SHP manager Sean McMillan. “To be back on top is exciting.”
Knowing that SHP (12-1 PAL Ocean, 19-6-1 overall) had to chance to clinch the division title, San Mateo (5-8, 8-15) gave its best effort and with starting pitcher Vic Angulo on the mound, the Bearcats certainly had a chance.
He was matched up with SHP ace Devin Saltzgaber and both pitchers proved their worth. Angulo was the hard-luck loser, but her certainly gave his team a chance to win. He threw 94 pitches over four innings, allowing two runs on just three hits, although he did walk five while striking out five.
“[Angulo] kept us in the ball game,” said San Mateo manager Neal Goldstein. “It was a gutsy performance.”
Saltzgaber, who improved to 11-0 on the season, giving up just his seventh earned run of the year, was not at his best. But like Angulo, Saltzgaber battled. He, too, ran into trouble during his five innings of work, but he escaped with just the one run on four hits.
“It was still good,” McMillan said of Saltzgaber’s start. “He never really settled in. He battled through adversity.”
SHP wasted little time in putting pressure on San Mateo. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Andrew Rocha drew a walk and scored from first on Conrad Wilbur’s drive to deep left field that had the Bearcats’ left fielder twisted in knots.
The Gators had a chance to add on in the second when Rallin Covey led off the inning and hit a combacker off Angulo’s glove that he then threw away at first for a three-base error. But he buckled down and retired the next three batters in order to strand Covey at third.
SHP had a chance to break the game open in the third, but again Angulo limited the damage. The Gators loaded the bases with no outs on back-to-back walks to Tyler Wong and Mason Chetcuti and an infield hit from Rocha.
Wilbur came up and hit a ball back through the middle. It tipped off Angulo’s glove, but shortstop Julian Delfin fielded it and fired to first for a bang-bang out at the bag, with Wong scoring on the play to make it 2-0 SHP.
Angulo then got a strikeout and flyout to end the inning.
the Gators loaded the bases again in the fourth, but came up empty.
“We left a lot of guys in scoring position,” McMillan said.
The San Mateo offense had its hands full with Saltzgaber. A two-out hit in the first from Giancarlo Selvitella produced nothing for the Bearcats, but in the second, they threatened. With one out, Myles Guerrero walked and with two outs, Christian Louie walked. Guerrero took third on a wild pitch, but Saltzgaber ended the threat with a flyout.
San Mateo cut the lead in half in the top of the fourth, but it could have been more, as the Bearcats loaded the bases, but only came away with one run.
Angulo led off the inning with a single, Guerrero walked and Julian Bleess reached when the SHP center fielder dropped a fly ball to load the bases with no outs. After a Saltzgaber strikeout for the first out of the inning, Tyce Copus drew an RBI walk to plate the Bearcats’ only run of the game. Saltzgaber then struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
SHP had a chance to tack on runs in the fifth and sixth innings, putting runners in scoring position each time, but San Mateo reliever Louie kept the deficit at one run with two innings of relief work, allowing two hits.
Connor Schmalzle came on in relief of Saltzgaber and after a 1-2-3 sixth, had to weather one last threat from San Mateo in the top of the seventh to earn the save. Delfin led off the inning and got on via error. After a strikeout, Selvitella walked. After another Schmalzle strikeout, Delfin stole third to put the tying run 90 feet away.
Angulo did his best to tie the game, when he hit a slow chopper past the mound. SHP third baseman Covey cut across the diamond, fielded the ball and flung an off-balance throw to first to get Angulo and end the game.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Goldstein said. “[SHP] had to sweat. We didn’t lay down for these guys.”
