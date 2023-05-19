Daily Journal staff report
To no one’s surprise, Sacred Heart Prep will face St. Ignatius in the finals of the Central Coast Section lacrosse tournament.
Times two.
Not only does the boys’ final feature the No. 2 Gators versus the top-seeded Wildcats, it is the same matchup on the girls’ side, with SHP, the second seed, facing off against No. 1 St. Ignatius.
The boys’ final is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Carlmont, with the girls’ championship game following at 7:30 p.m.
The SI boys’ squad is ranked as the No. 1 in the state and N0. 18 nationally by MaxPreps.com. SHP slots in at No. 10 in California.
The SHP boys (16-6 overall) are hoping the third time’s a charm when it comes to taking on St. Ignatius (18-3). The Gators fell to the Wildcats 8-5 during the West Catholic Athletic League regular season as they finished 1-2 in standings. SI topped SHP, again, in the WCAL tournament final, 10-6.
Both teams then rolled through the first two rounds of CCS. SHP beat 10th-seeded Live Oak 16-2 in the quarterfinal match and then dispatched sixth-seeded St. Francis 16-3 in the quarterfinals. The Lancers upset third-seeded Menlo in the quarterfinals, 8-7.
SI had just as easy a time, beating No. 8 Menlo-Atherton 15-3 in the second round and No. 4 Bellarmine in the final four, 21-7.
On the girls’ side, SHP (17-2) comes into the match knowing it matches up well with SI (22-3). The Gators sit right behind the Wildcats in the rankings: SI is ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 8 in the nation; SHP is ranked third and ninth, respectively.
Plus, the Gators know they can beat the Wildcats because they’ve done it before and for the first time, will be looking to knock off SI in CCS. SHP won the inaugural CCS tournament title in 2021. But being the crazy pandemic-impacted season, SI did not participate in the CCS bracket.
Last year, however, the Wildcats claimed the section crown — beating the Gators 11-10 in the final to do so.
In fact, the Gators had been winless, 0-9, against the Wildcats since 2017 — but this year, SHP finally broke through. They lost 13-8 in their first West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division meeting March 24. But the Gators finally got over in a 10-9 overtime win April 21 to finish in a first-place tie atop the WBAL Foothill Division standings.
It was also the third win of the Gators’ current nine-match winning streak. They had won seven in a row entering CCS and have since added a 16-2 win over Menlo in the second round of CCS and a 14-11 victory over Scotts Valley in Wednesday’s semifinal match.
SI, on the other hand, has stumbled down the stretch. The Wildcats’ three losses came in their final six regular-season games, including a 13-4 loss to San Ramon Valley, the No. 1 ranked team in the state.
SI has regained its footing in CCS, however, blasting Menlo-Atherton and St. Francis 20-3 and 20-4, respectively, in powering into the championship match.
Crystal’s Lim wins CCS tennis title
Anton Lim became the first tennis player in Crystal history to not only make the CCS championship match, but he became the first Gryphon to win a CCS tennis title as he knocked off top-seeded Charlie Underwood of Half Moon Bay in three sets.
Lim took out the top three seeds on his way to the championship. The draw was reseeded Monday when one of the top seeds withdrew, bumping Underwood to the No. 1 spot. In the championship match, Lim took the first set 6-4, but Underwood rallied for a 7-5 win in the second set to force a third-set, super tiebreaker. In the race to 10 points, winning by two, the pair went extra points, with Lim winning the match with a 14-12 decision.
Lim claimed his first upset against second-seeded Koosha Safari of Aptos in the first round, posting a 6-2, 6-2 decision. He took down unseeded Shiva Mehta in the quarterfinals, before knocking off Monterey’s third-seeded Lleyton Alonzo in the semifinals.
