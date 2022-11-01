The Westmoor Rams are turning into quite the road warriors.
The Central Coast Section volleyball playoff seeding meeting wasn’t exactly kind to Rex Mauga-Head’s team. In earning the No. 9 seed in the CCS Division III bracket, the Rams were not only relegated to opening on the road in the 10-team bracket, they drew No. 8 seed Soledad in the opening round.
“I was like: ‘Man, where is Soledad?’” Mauga-Head said.
Where it is is 130 miles from Westmoor’s Daly City campus. It’s one of the longest distances between two CCS schools. The longest is King City, 150 miles away, a distance that had Mauga-Head thanking his lucky stars last season when the two teams matched up in the CCS opener, with Westmoor drawing the No. 8 seed, thus playing host to No. 9 King City.
This year, the commuting karma caught up with Westmoor. It was rough karma, indeed, considering the Rams, initially seeded No. 10 in the Division III bracket, were penciled in against No. 7 El Camino.
CCS bylaws frown upon two teams from the same league being paired in the opening round of the playoffs. So, instead of traveling 3 miles down the road to El Camino’s campus in South San Francisco, the Rams were forced into an early wake-up call Saturday to make the 130-mile trek.
“It’s the pull of the straw,” Mauga-Head said of the seedings. “It’s just where everyone finished in league.”
Westmoor’s head coach felt fortunate his 20th season culminated in a postseason berth at all. The Rams finished in fifth place in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division standings, putting them on the postseason fringe.
“This year, yes, because our season was just a roller coaster,” Mauga-Head said. “And I just thought that other teams in our division were deserving. But, at the same time, there were teams that moved up from the [PAL].”
After finishing with a 16-18 overall record, including 6-8 in league, the Rams just barely made the cut. And they got a stroke of luck with where the top teams in the PAL Bay Division landed. While Burlingame and Aragon finished with a co-Bay Division championship, Burlingame earned the league’s lone CCS Open Division bid, with Aragon landing in the Division II tournament.
Had Aragon been bumped up to the Open Division, Burlingame — a Division III team, as per the enrollment-based rankings — would have knocked Westmoor out of the playoffs.
Instead, the Rams got the chance to play spoiler — road warrior style. The commute certainly didn’t help the Rams’ volleyball legs, especially after the estimated two-hour drive turned into a 2 1/2 hour drive because one lane on the highway was closed down Saturday morning.
But, after a slow start, Westmoor turned in a four-set victory 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19.
“It was just the early butterflies,” Mauga-Head said. “Just a lot of unforced errors on our end. And not to take away from their team, they earned their points.”
Mauga-Head’s shrewd personnel changes in Game 2 helped turn the tide. Senior setter Jasmin Khuu was the catalyst, he said. A first-year varsity player, Khuu, who is the third setter on the depth chart, has been a role player this year. But not only did she crack the Game 2 lineup Saturday, her defense played up, allowing Mauga-Head to keep her on the court for six rotations in the 6-2 offense.
Junior outside hitter Kaylie Quon also stepped up, turning in some pivotal service runs.
“For the third and fourth set, she had a nice serving run,” Mauga-Head said. “Probably snuck a couple aces in there, but at the same time, just consistent.”
The victory was just the second CCS win in Westmoor’s history. Last year’s Division III opener against King City was the first.
Now, the Rams advance to Tuesday’s Division III quarterfinals. In true road warrior fashion, Westmoor will travel to No. 1 Santa Cruz — a mere 68 miles away.
