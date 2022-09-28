The top two teams held their positions while others in the top-10 moved up in this week’s coaches poll of California Community College Athletic Association football teams, conducted by the JC Athletic Bureau.
Riverside City College (4-0) was a unanimous choice to hold onto the No. 1 ranking, following a convincing 58-21 victory over formerly No. 3 Golden West. College of San Mateo remained No. 2, leading the North. CSM took a 24-0, first-half lead at No. 21 American River and capitalized on seven turnovers before allowing fourth quarter scores, taking a 24-14 win.
Moving up one position each were No. 3 Mt. San Antonio, No. 4 Cerritos, and No. 5 Laney – completing the group of still unbeaten 4-0 National Division teams.
National (state championship) division colleges wind-up non-league play Saturday, before taking a pre-league bye.
Riverside hosts No. 17 College of the Canyons while San Mateo entertains co-No. 6 Butte in a NorCal showdown.
CSM (8-3), ranked sixth in the state, had only one match last week, beating West Valley in four sets, 25-20, 25-18, 15-25, 25-11.
Naomie Cremoux continues her strong play for CSM, finishing with 21 kills in the win over the Vikings. Angelina Estrada pumped out 27 assists and Ashley Chacon came up with 13 digs for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs have a Coast Conference crossover game at Monterey Peninsula Wednesday before opening Coast Conference-North play by hosting Las Positas-Livermore at 6:30 p.m.
They’ll play Fresno in an non-league match Saturday before embarking on the bulk of conference play.
Skyline (0-10) was swept by De Anza and Redwoods last week. The Trojans have a match with Gavilan Wednesday and open Coast Conference-North play Friday by hosting Ohlone-Fremont at 6:30 p.m.
Skyline (6-0) stayed undefeated on the season, adding eight more goals in two more victories last week.
2022 Aragon grad Alexis Villanueva is heating up, bagging two goals in a 3-1 win over Folsom Lake and adding two more in a 5-0 win over Marin.
He now has five goals in three of his last four games.
Adan Moreno Valencia had an assist each win, while Adrian Zimmerman potted a pair in the win over Marin.
Skyline goalkeeper Alejandro Sanchez Michel earned his second clean sheet of the season. He has allowed four goals in six games.
Skyline has a home game Thursday against Feather River before opening Coast Conference-North play Tuesday, playing host to Las Positas-Livermore at 12:30 p.m.
Cañada (4-3) snapped a three-game slide with a 1-0 win over Marin Sept. 20. Kiichi Murakami converted a Jin Fujita cross into the game’s only goal just before halftime.
The Colts opened Coast Conference-South play against Foothill Tuesday and will be back at it with a home game Thursday when they host Ohlone-Fremont at 1 p.m.
Cañada (5-1) rebounded from its first loss of the season, 1-0 at Modesto Sept. 16, with a 2-1 road win at Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill Sept. 23. Down 1-0 at halftime, the Colts scored twice in the final 15 minutes to pull out the win.
They hosted Cosumnes River Tuesday and will be on the road at American River Friday before returning home to open Coast Conference-North play by hosting Evergreen Valley.
Skyline (3-1) also came back from its first loss of the season. The Trojans dropped a 3-1 decision to Sacramento Sept. 19 before beating Marin 5-1 last Friday.
Dominique Garibay and Andrea Ventura hooked up the Trojans’ lone goal in the loss to Sac City. Against Marin, Brenda Walker scored a pair of goals, while Garibay and Vetura added assists.
Isabella Brenes, Emily Dubon and Karlina Sanchez rounded out the scoring for Skyline.
The Trojans will host Feather River at 3:30 Thursday afternoon and open Coast Conference-North play Friday, Oct. 4 against Foothill.
