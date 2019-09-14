ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Sacramento River Cats are Pacific Coast League champions.
Abiatal Avelino hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Giants’ Triple-A affilaite River Cats to a 7-5 win Friday over the Astros’ affiliate Round Rock Express in Game 3 for a sweep in the best-of-five series.
The single by Avelino, part of a three-run inning, gave the River Cats a 6-5 lead before Levi Michael scored on a groundout later in the inning.
Pat Venditte (8-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Carson LaRue (2-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Taylor Jones homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the Express. Drew Ferguson homered and singled.
Former Skyline College pitcher Tyler Cyr pitched in his third straight game for the River Cats, but lasted just one-third of an innings while allowing one run on two hits, while walking three.
Venditte came on to escape a bases-loaded, one out jam, getting Jones to ground into an inning-ending double play.
Sacramento now advances to the Triple-A National Championship to face the International League champion Columbus Clippers in this coming Tuesday’s one-game showdown in Memphis, Tennessee.
