The Peninsula has turned out its fair share of elite softball talent — from Maureen Brady and Tori Nyberg, to Megan Grant and Liv DiNardo.
But there are few better than the Donovan sisters out of Half Moon Bay, who capped their playing careers with more hardware and awards than almost all others combined.
Riley Donovan just wrapped up her playing time at Southern Oregon University and added a pile of awards for the family trophy case. This coming on the heels of older sister Harlee Donovan’s dominant career.
Both sisters, both catchers, followed the same path: multi-sport athletes at Half Moon Bay High School, stars for the College of San Mateo softball team and finishing their playing careers setting records and earning national honors at Southern Oregon University.
A 2018 graduate of Half Moon Bay High School, Riley Donovan was recently named the Cascade Conference Women’s Athlete of the Year after helping guide the Raiders to a 50-12 record and the 2023 NAIA World Series title, where they ran roughshod through the field. In four games, they outscored their opponents 35-2, including an 11-0 thrashing of rival Oregon Tech in the championship game.
Riley Donovan’s accomplishments are a smorgasbord of numbers. She leaves Southern Oregon with a career slash line of .473/.561/.894. In three seasons, 2021-2023, she set the school’s career home run record with 51 and set the single-season mark with 23 this spring and twice hit 20 or more homers in three seasons. In 186 games for the Raiders, she drove in 249 runs.
Riley Donovan won a pair of NAIA national championships while at Southern Oregon: in 2021 when she was named tournament MVP and again this past season. In 2022, she was named NAIA Player of the Year after leading the NAIA in home runs (23), RBIs (94) and slugging (.977).
Before her exploits with the Raiders, Riley Donovan was on the brink of a sensational career at CSM. Her freshman year in 2019, she batted .379 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs in 40 games. She got off to a phenomenal start in 2020. She batted .588 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs as the Bulldogs opened with a 27-game winning streak before the season was shut down by the COVID pandemic.
All of this comes on the heels of older sister Harlee Donovan’s outstanding performance at Southern Oregon. After a Nor Cal Player of the Year sophomore season at CSM, she, too, captured national player of the year honors, earning the title following the 2018 season.
***
Boxing is coming back to the Cow Palace this weekend, with the second card from Westside Promotions, run by former Westside Boxing Club’s Patrick Ragan.
Ragan is a boxing trainer and was a gym owner in San Mateo before transitioning into the promotion game. This is the second of three cards at the Cow Palace this year for Westside Promotions, the first coming in February. Saturday’s card is scheduled for seven fights, including Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield, the son of former world heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield. Also on the card are San Jose’s Andy “El Tiberon” Vences, a super featherweight who is 23-4-2. He fought to a draw at the Cow Palace in February.
Joining them is Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas Jr., who is 10-0. He is the son of former two-time junior middleweight champ Fernando Vargas, who fought the likes of “Sugar” Shane Mosley, “Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya and Felix “Tito” Trinidad.
In addition to the fights, there will be some special guests: James “Lights Out” Toney, who held world championships in three weight classes and had 15 world title fights during his hall of fame career.
Also scheduled to appear is former two-time world champion Michael “Second to” Nunn, who went 58-4 during his pro career and is another boxing hall of fame inductee. Henry Tillman, who won heavyweight gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and went 25-6 as a professional, also is scheduled to be in attendance.
Doors for the boxing card open at 4 p.m. with the first fight scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Go to Westside-Promotions.com for more information.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
