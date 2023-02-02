When it comes to the yearly realignment of the Peninsula Athletic League’s Bay and Ocean divisions (and in some cases, a Lake Division), timing is everything. Move an Ocean team into the Bay a year too early and it could easily become a bounce-back situation. Send a Bay squad down a year too early, take pity on the rest of the Ocean Division programs.
But if things are timed just right, things tend to work out.
Right now, things are working just fine for the Aragon girls’ soccer team. The Dons are leading the Ocean Division with a perfect 7-0 mark following a 3-0 win over Terra Nova Tuesday. A win over South City on Thursday could wrap up the division title. Overall, Aragon sports a 12-1 record and are poised to make a return to the Central Coast Section playoffs after a one-year hiatus.
The best part, as far as head coach Michael Flynn is concerned, is the number of players contributing. Sophomore Sierra Troy leads the team with nine goals and five assists, but junior Nuria Lopez Adorno has seven goals, senior Celeste Calvo has five, while senior Kaylah Bresee and sophomore Quinn Shirley have four goals apiece.
Meanwhile, the goalkeeping tandem of sophomore Luana Dennison and freshman Lorelei Rustay have combined for seven clean sheets.
The Dons have been in the Ocean two of the last three seasons. They ran roughshod over Ocean competition in the 2021 spring season, winning by an average score of 7-0 as they allowed only one goal.
They graduated a slew of players from that team when the Dons played in the Bay last season, when Flynn started five freshmen. Aragon struggled to a 2-7-1 record and a fifth-place finish. But when it came to the realignment meeting, sixth-place Hillsdale stayed in the Bay and Aragon was sent to the Ocean.
Looking back on it now, Flynn said it was the right decision.
“The chemistry is super good. It’s fun. In hindsight, it’s probably the best thing that happens for us,” Flynn said. “In my heart of hearts, do I want to be there (in the Bay) and play the best competition? Sure, but you have to look at what’s best for the program. I’m still trying to figure out what’s best for our program with a young squad that is playing well, but certainly not dominating at a level I thought we would.
“If I would have the hindsight, I would not have made that big an argument to stay up. I think we’re in the right place right now. The kids are happy and I have kids who are getting playing time who might not be playing up in the Bay.”
But Flynn and the Dons find themselves in a weird position because the rest of the Ocean Division can’t wait to be rid of Aragon. What those coaches fail to realize is that another team will be coming down from the Bay to fill in that spot.
Last year, it was Carlmont. How did that turn out? The Scots outscored Ocean competition 59-1 on their way to a perfect 10-0 mark as they advanced to the CCS Division I semifinals.
Careful for what you wish.
“I’ve been talking with Ocean coaches who say, ‘You guys need to go up,’” Flynn said. “Is that a better alternative than having Hillsdale or Burlingame coming down?
“This is different than two years ago with us, and last year with Carlmont, just crushing everybody.”
Flynn said if you look at the scores, it shows that these games are not competitive. The most goals the Dons have scored in any one Ocean Division game is three, which they’ve done four times in seven games. If anything, the Aragon defense has been the star of the show as that unit has allowed only three goals through seven league games.
Flynn credits the inclusion of a Lake Division and just overall better talent as making the Ocean Division much more competitive in recent years. Just about every team in the Ocean Division has a legitimate player who could start for any team in the PAL. Teams in the Bay Division tend to have more of those types of players.
The Ocean is much stronger than it used to be,” Flynn said. He hearkened back to a time when the discrepancy between the two divisions was much larger than it is today.
“The Bay was an ‘A’ league and the Ocean was a ‘C’ league. No one wanted to go (to the Ocean),” Flynn said. “Now, it’s an ‘A’ and a ‘B.’ You’re getting better points (toward CCS playing in the Ocean). The competition is better. It’s changed the competitive culture in that league and it’s much better than it used to be.”
Assuming the Dons win the Ocean crown and are moved into the Bay for the 2024 PAL season, Flynn is still not sure of his prospects. He’ll be graduating six seniors, but will have a core of third-year varsity juniors.
“The day in, day out of the high level of competition in the Bay, you’ve got to have enough players who can play at that level. And as young as we are, I’m not 100% sure we have that yet. I think we’ll get there,” Flynn said. “Even though we’re winning league right now, I wouldn’t say there is no competition. We’re a good Ocean team right now. Does that equate to a good Bay team?”
We’ll probably find out next season.
