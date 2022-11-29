We’re 10 days into the World Cup and, putting all the political, moral and social issues aside, the soccer itself has been pretty darn entertaining.
We’ve seen a number of upsets that no one would have predicted and some of the old guard are on the precipice of going out of the tournament in the group-stage portion of the event.
Some of the results we’ve seen so far:
• Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1;
• Japan 2, Germany 1;
• Morocco 2, Belgium 0;
• Meanwhile, Costa Rica, which was buried 7-0 by Spain, rebounded to beat Japan, 1-0;
• Iran, which was thumped by England in its first game, came back to beat Wales 2-0 with a pair of stoppage time goals; and
• Heck, you can even put the United States scoreless draw with England in the eye-raising-results column, considering many international pundits had the English winning in easy fashion.
While some of that can be chalked up to a World Cup unlike any other that have been played previously — a late fall start, in the middle of the club season in much of the world, and a lack of any real preparation time together — as reasons why we’re seeing so many good games.
But there is another reason for a seemingly sudden increase in soccer-poor countries rising up to challenge the game’s old guard.
In nearly every instance — save for the host Qatar team, which is comprised solely of domestic players — teams have players playing in leagues around the world. Most of the U.S. team is now playing in Europe, a far cry from just two cycles ago when there were still only a handful of Americans playing in the world’s best leagues.
More are playing a higher brand of soccer, which they bring back to their national teams and combine with other international players to raise the level of the whole program.
With the level of play rising around the world, the gap between the soccer-rich and soccer-poor federations is closing. Argentina backs were solidly against the wall after the loss to Saudi Arabia, but the Lionel Messi-led Argentines now control their own destiny following a 2-0 win over Mexico.
Now Mexico, which is playing in its eighth-straight World Cup dating to 1994 and has advanced out of the group stage every time, is now staring at being sent home early.
It’s why Germany, which was ousted in the group stage in 2018, is facing a similar fate in 2022 if it doesn’t beat Costa Rica Thursday.
At least Mexico and Germany still have a shot at advancing. Italy — World Cup winners in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006 — didn’t even qualify for the second cycle in a row.
Meanwhile, the continent of Africa sent Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia to the World Cup, where they are a combined 3-4-3 (win-loss-draw) after two games apiece.
Despite all that, the chances of blue-blood teams advancing to the semifinals and finals are still pretty good. France has looked fairly dominant in its two games thus far. Brazil and Portugal are both 2-0 and through to the round of 16. Portugal has looked especially potent, with a reinvigorated Cristiano Ronaldo looking dangerous as ever, in a 2-0 win over Uruguay Monday. Brazil, meanwhile, needed a goal in the final 10 minutes to get past Switzerland, 1-0.
Spain, too, has been solid, with a resounding 7-0 win over Costa Rica and a 1-1 draw with Germany.
While a traditional power from a traditional soccer-rich country will, still, most likely hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy, at least the rest of the world is making them work to do so.
***
I have found it both a little amusing and perplexing at the same time when I heard the FOX Sports halftime television anchor mention Portugal and Uruguay was the 18th scoreless first half so far in this World Cup. I also saw an article online that asked, and I’m paraphrasing here, “What’s up with all the scoreless matches?”
To which my reply is: is this the first time you’ve ever watched soccer? Scoreless matches happen all the time, at every level — from the youth ranks, through high school and college, to academy teams and to the professional ranks. To keep tally of scoreless halves seems a futile number to track.
The good news is that once the group stage is over, there will be no more ties. Teams may have gone goal-less over 90 minutes of regulation but, in the knockout rounds, a winner has to be decided, thus they’ll play overtime and if the game is still tied you know what’s next.
How do you feel about games being decided by penalty kicks?
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
