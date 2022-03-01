I’m not sure if it was the first time ever, but the Central Coast Section and other sections in the state might want to consider higher-seed home games for section basketball tournaments going forward because the championship games were off the hook Saturday.
From everything I’ve read, heard and seen from title games around the state, it appeared all were well-attended and provided a championship atmosphere.
The Aragon-Hillsdale girls’ Division II championship was one of those games. It was awesome. To see the bleachers on both sides of gym packed to capacity for the first time in two years, put a lump in my throat. As the referee walked to the center circle for the opening tip, the crowd slowly started to cheer, growing louder with each step the referee took toward the center circle. As he threw up the opening tip, the crowd was at full throat. I got goose bumps and even a little teary at the response. After nearly two years of limited access, basketball fans seem to be thrilled to part of the action again.
And to hear the explosion from fans on both sides on made baskets or any big play, man, it is not anything I will soon forget.
***
When Aragon’s Jordan Beaumont drilled a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter of the Dons’ 52-47 win Hillsdale in the Central Coast Section Division II championship game Saturday, it set off an unusually robust celebration from the Aragon bench.
Sure, any buzzer beater is exciting and it pushed the Dons’ lead to five, 38-33, but the reaction seemed a bit over the top by the Dons’ substitutes. What gives?
“We’ve been practicing that,” said Aragon head coach Sam Manu. “We call it the ‘Valpo play.’”
With 3.8 seconds left in the quarter, the Dons had an out-of-bounds play under the Hillsdale basket. The inbounder threw a half-court pass to Mabryn Manu, who flashed to center circle to receive it. She then found Beaumont on the right wing, who took the pass and canned the 3 just as the buzzer sounded.
It was similar to that of the Valparaiso University play in the 1998 NCAA tournament against Mississippi State. Down 2 and just 2.5 seconds to play, a similar long pass and quick touch to Bryce Drew resulted in the winning 3-pointer.
Saturday, Aragon had 1.3 seconds more than Valpo did. The play worked to such perfection that Beaumont was able to look down at her feet and re-position herself before letting fly.
“We’ve done it in 1.8 seconds in practice,” Coach Manu said.
***
I get the fact there is no exact science to high school basketball playoff seedings, especially when it comes to the CIF Northern California regionals. There is no way possible the CIF seeding committee could possibly know the strengths and weaknesses of nearly 200 teams that continue the journey to the state championship.
But how does the Aragon girls’ team end up with the No. 15 seed in the Nor Cal Division II bracket? The Dons not only won the CCS DII title, but they went 5-2 against Capuchino, Mills, Hillsdale and Menlo School — all of which played in CCS championship games.
Meanwhile, Menlo School, which won the CCS Division IV title, is seeded No. 3 in Division II. No offense to the Knights, but, huh? Aragon even beat Menlo pretty handily during non-league play, 53-40.
If there is one saving grace, the Dons will actually host a first-round matchup against No. 2 McClatchy-Sacramento. McClatchy won a Sac-San Joaquin Section Division I quarterfinals against Lincoln-Stockton, 68-66, but lost its ability to host games going forward after McClatchy fans stormed the court following a go-ahead basket.
The problem was, there was still time left on the clock. There were several fans on the court, including a mother and her small child, who ended up setting a screen as Lincoln came up court looking to tie the game. McClatchy would go on to lose in the semifinals to eventual champ Oak Ridge.
In addition to Aragon and Menlo, Hillsdale is seeded No. 16 in Division II.
***
Congratulations are in order for the Crystal Springs Uplands School boys’ squash team. The Gryphons were the only West Coast team to be invited to the U.S. Squash High School National Championship tournament in Philadelphia, where the Gryphons finished seventh.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.