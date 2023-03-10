Track 2

The Fighting Knights Relays features many track relays, including the 4x100, 4x400, 4x8200 and 4x800, among others.

 Photo courtesy of Chris Lucey

The 2022 Fighting Knights Relays track meet hosted by Hillsdale was two years in the making. The inaugural event was delayed two seasons by COVID before it debuted last season with about 15 teams.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, is bigger and better in 2023. Meet director Chris Lucey said he’s expecting around 700 athletes representing 20 schools from around the Bay Area. Teams from Oakland are crossing the Bay and joining teams from San Francisco, as well as schools from up and down the Peninsula.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription