The 2022 Fighting Knights Relays track meet hosted by Hillsdale was two years in the making. The inaugural event was delayed two seasons by COVID before it debuted last season with about 15 teams.
The event, scheduled for Saturday, is bigger and better in 2023. Meet director Chris Lucey said he’s expecting around 700 athletes representing 20 schools from around the Bay Area. Teams from Oakland are crossing the Bay and joining teams from San Francisco, as well as schools from up and down the Peninsula.
“Things went great last year. Great first shot at it,” Lucey said. “It’s kind of growing organically.”
Despite being ready to go, rain or shine, Lucey said there is still some question as to whether the event will take place. He said he is meeting with Hillsdale athletic director James Madison Friday to discuss contingency plans.
“May have to cancel if [Saturday’s weather forecast] is nasty,” Lucey said.
The Fighting Knights Relays presented by New Balance is a little bit different than your average, run-of-the-mill track meet. A majority of the events are strictly relay events — including the high, long and triple jumps, and shot put, in which teams of two combine their jumps or throws distances. The meet features the traditional 4x100 and 4x400 relays which are familiar to most.
But the distance medley relays and sprint medley relays are a little more obscure to the casual fan, as is the 4x200.
The 4x800, which will also be contested Saturday, suddenly takes on more prestige this year. A staple among invitational meets for years, it has never been an official race in the high school ranks. This year, however, the 4x800 is a recognized championship event.
The meet will feature five divisions: boys’ and girls’ frosh-soph, boys’ and girls’ varsity, and an open division. All times and distances will be considered official marks and will be used toward individual rankings.
But the focus of the event is not necessarily on the best times or longest leaps. Lucey said his goal for the event it focused on the team-building aspect of the sport.
“The relays foster a very team-forward approach,” Lucey said. “Early in the season, I’m trying to get folks to focus on who their teammates are.”
Like any good event, Lucey is growing it this season. You may have noticed the New Balance reference earlier.
“New Balance is a presenting sponsor,” Lucey said.
Lucey said A Runner’s Mind running store in Burlingame put Lucey in touch with New Balance. Both entities are sponsoring the relays this year.
Lucey has also added a handful on non-relay events, including the 100-meter sprint, 100/110 hurdles races and the 1,600.
“We added a couple more events,” Lucey said. “Allow some people to get some times in.”
Another change this season is the starting time. Lucey said the relays had an afternoon start in 2022. But some of the feedback suggested a morning start, which Lucey has implemented. The shot put and jumping events begin at 8:30 a.m. and the track events start at 9:30 a.m.
And while rain — lots of it — are in the forecast, Lucey said it’s all systems go.
“The Hillsdale booster club will be out there grilling, rain or shine,” Lucey said.
Unless there is flooding that would make attending the event treacherous, Lucey said the event is expected to go on as planned. There are rules regarding any kind of lightning in the area, but the bottom line is, the safety of all involved will be paramount.
As for the conditions on the track itself, Lucey said it will be constantly evaluated throughout the day.
He said the biggest concern is the field events, because a wet shot put circle or high jump approach can make things dicey real quick.
“You don’t want someone spinning out of control with a 12-pound shot put in their hand,” Lucey said. “You have to take a safety-first approach. The first thing I look at it would be the runways (for the jumps). If it’s too slick or if the approach doesn’t drain well and can’t be kept dry, we’ll have to do something.
“On the track, you worry most about the hurdles.”
But if the events can safely be contested, the athletes themselves will be running and jumping, rain or no rain. While it may be miserable to sit or compete in, Lucey said there are worse things than rain for track athletes.
“What would impact more would be wind. Cold and windy is not the best,” Lucey said. “But cool and light drizzle (is fine). Runners are going to go no matter what. … They have to learn to go in whatever conditions.”
