While San Mateo Union High School District’s decision to change the position of athletic director to full-time employment was implemented midway through the 2022-23 school year, this will be the first season football coaches will experience the change.
This is significant, as four of SMUHSD’s varsity football coaches — Steve Sell at Aragon; Jeff Scheller at San Mateo; John Philipopoulos at Burlingame; and Jay Oca at Capuchino — serve as their school’s athletic directors.
Not that it had much of an effect on talking the x’s and o’s of the Peninsula Athletic League’s most pressing issues, according to Sell, as the league’s 32 coaches met Thursday night at Sequoia High School for the first official PAL coaches meeting of the 2023 season.
“It hasn’t changed our perspective,” Sell said. “In those meetings, we’ll talk as football coaches.”
The paramount issue facing the PAL continues to be the referee crisis. With numbers of officials in all high school sports dwindling, the PAL took evasive action last season by moving some games to Thursdays. The trend will continue this year, and be more prevalent. Unlike last year, when only certain weeks on the schedule were affected, this season will see Thursday night games virtually every week of the regular season, Sell said.
Aragon will play three Thursday games this season, including two PAL Ocean Division league games against Capuchino and Sequoia.
With the Silicon Valley Sports Officials Association just enough football referees to staff seven games, according to Sell, there are no other options currently on the table.
“There’s no real solution in sight,” Sell said.
Sell said most of SVSOA officials are in their 50s and 60s, and there is little to no influx of younger sign-ups. The crisis was heightened by the COVID pandemic, when many officials stepped away.
“When people stepped away, they weren’t in a hurry to come back,” Sell said.
The PAL’s attempts to negotiate a more rigid playoff structure with the Central Coast Section was also on Thursday’s itinerary. In the spring, the CCS voted down the PAL’s previous proposal, one that outlined a hierarchy of divisions I through V that would have comprised divisions I through III exclusively of “A” league teams, with “B” and “C” league teams limited to divisions IV and V.
Thursday night, the PAL proposed a less stringent version of the plan, with Division I being composed exclusively of “A” league teams; Division V of “B” and “C” leaguers; and divisions II through IV being open to all. The proposal will be voted on after the 2023 football season.
“This is what we hope passes in December,” Sell said.
PAL play opens in earnest Friday, Sept. 1 with Aragon hosting Monterey in non-league action. But the Dons have been active throughout the summer, with players competing in nine head-to-head passing leagues, and two passing league tournaments.
“So, we were busy,” Sell said.
