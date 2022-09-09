When the Burlingame defense is on, it’s fun to watch.
The Panthers are off to a 2-0 start this season, while totaling four sacks in last week’s 20-19 victory at American Canyon. The pass rush is in the spotlight again this week as Burlingame travels to Kezar Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. to take on a Sacred Heart Cathedral team that has thrown 60 passes through its first two games of 2022.
The Fightin’ Irish will be Burlingame’s toughest test to date. The Panthers are a young team, with just two returning starters in running back Lukas Habelt and linebacker Gio Joachin. As an inside backer, Joachin logged two of the Panthers’ sacks against American Canyon, with juniors Will Hroziencik and Dylan Kall recording one sack apiece.
“We’re definitely a work in progress,” Burlingame head coach John Philipopoulos said. “We graduated 20 of 22 starters … so we’re just focusing on ourselves, trying to get better one day and one week at a time.”
Burlingame was fortunate to get out of American Canyon with a win. Despite an explosive second quarter, during which the Panthers scored all their points to take a 20-6 lead, the second half was nearly a complete collapse.
“We were just executing offensively, playing great defensively,” Philipopoulos said of the first half. “We were in control of the game.”
After fumbling twice in the red zone — followed by two lengthy drives by the Wolves to close to within a point — Burlingame was in the crosshairs of a late game-winning field goal attempt by American Canyon. If not for a missed attempt on a short chip shot within the final minute, the Panthers would have suffered a demoralizing defeat.
“We got the ball back, took a knee and got the hell out of Dodge,” Philipopoulos said.
SHC is coming off a similar performance. The only difference is the Fightin’ Irish lost their Week 2 matchup 21-8 at Palma-Salinas. Junior quarterback Aidan McGrath racked up 271 passing yards with an 18-of-32 efficiency. But he and sophomore Mykel Patton combined for three interceptions.
“Yeah, the turnovers and the mental mistakes,” said Antoine Evans, SHC’s first-year head coach. “We just laid an egg during that game.”
The Fightin’ Irish have a secret weapon in the pass game, though, in wide receiver Jerry Mixon Jr. While the 6-3, 225-pound senior is an NCAA FBS commit to the University of Oregon as a linebacker, his presence as a two-way talent is the reason SHC came away with a Week 1 win over Sacred Heart Prep.
Mixon threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of a 13-12 victory. It was a backward pass to Mixon that set up his 47-yard scoring strike to RL Miller. One of a trio of third-year starters — along with Miller and two-way lineman Jordan Fatu — Mixon is the player to watch.
“He can do everything,” Evans said. “He can run; he can catch; he can play receiver; he can tackle and bring down five-star athletes. And the main thing with him, he’s coachable.”
Evans is in his first season as a varsity head coach but owns quite the extensive football resume. He finished his collegiate playing career at Menlo College in 2001, and has coached at Galileo, Washington-Fremont, Hayward and Pinole Valley. He spent the previous two seasons as SHC’s defensive coordinator under Barry McLaughlin.
As a player at Galileo, Evans earned the football program’s first-ever George White Award, named for the legendary Galileo football coach and father of Ben White, former head coach at South City, Carlmont and Capuchino, who is now the head coach at Orosi High School in Tulare County.
Evans said he’s happy with McGrath under center, despite the rash of turnovers last week.
“The first game he did well,” Evans said. “He held his composure, he made some really good throws. … The second game he made some bad decisions. … Besides that, I’m still happy and pleased with the progress he’s had.”
Burlingame, on offense, is deep in the backfield, and still intent on rotating a three-running back system to keep defenses guessing. Habelt (35 carries for 98 yards on the season) and senior Joey Nawrocki (20 for 119) have split reps fairly evenly.
Senior Kevin Sandoval is regarded as the third head of the three-headed rushing monster, but reaggravated an injury last week will be unavailable Friday. Juniors Angelo Medina and Sam Felton are slated to spell Sandoval. Senior quarterback Liam Friedman is also a run threat who now has two varsity starts under his belt, pulling a quarterback rating of 84.0 last week.
Still, the test for Burlingame against this week’s West Catholic Athletic League opponent will be on defense.
“For us, the key is really going to be containing the big play, limiting the offense and making them earn everything they get,” Philipopoulos said. “And that’s going to be hard. … It’s going to be a challenge because of their size, their scheme — all those things.”
