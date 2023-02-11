Nothing like a championship soccer race coming down to the final day of the regular season.
And when two teams must win to secure said title, it results in what happened at Terremere Field on the campus of Sequoia High School Friday afternoon as the Ravens hosted South City.
Both teams, along with Half Moon Bay, came into the last game of the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division schedule all having a chance at winning a division crown.
And when all the dust settled, it was Sequoia that was left standing.
The Ravens’ 1-0 win over South City, coupled with Half Moon Bay’s 2-2 tie with Capuchino, gave Sequoia the outright Ocean Division crown.
“Super nervous,” said Sequoia’s sophomore midfielder Ryan McDowell entering the last game of the season with the title on the line.
“One-zero is a very dangerous score. We just did everything we could to hold on.”
It was a McDowell long, cross-field pass that resulted in the game’s only goal in the second half. After a first half of both teams charging at each others defense and goal, it was the Ravens who struck on one of the most dramatic goals you’ll see.
Having spent a lot of time just trying to play long balls up top to the speedy Leimana Makasini, it was a brilliant bit of one-touch buildup in the midfield that eventually resulted in the game-winning goal.
Forced to his inside, McDowell looked up and saw Daniel Schembri making a weakside run, all alone, at the far right post.
McDowell sent the cross as Schembri ran on to it. It initially appeared the pass might be a little high, or Schembri mis-timed his jump by a half beat.
Schembri rose in the air and kind of hung there, arching back further and further. His forehead finally made contact with the ball, sending it back across the face of the goal and into the upper left corner for the stunning strike.
“I thought it was too high,” Sequoia head coach Greg Markoulakis admitted. “But Ryan is such a pinpoint passer. “[Schmebri] did, like, a Gumby stretch (to get to the ball).”
Schembri said the play was there are game long and was just waiting for it to develop.
“I was looking for the diagonal (pass) the whole game,” Schembri said. “It was a perfect ball.”
The goal came in the 53rd minute and for the next 10, 15 minutes, Sequoia (8-2-0 PAL Ocean, 24 points; 12-4-1 overall) continued to apply heavy pressure on the Warriors’ defense.
The Ravens got off nine shots in the second half, six of which were on frame, but other than the goal about which he really could not have done anything, South City goalkeeper Marcos Guzman was solid, finishing with five saves in the second half and nine for the game. He stopped a couple of point-blank shots in the first half to keep the game scoreless at halftime.
Over the final 10 or so minutes, however, South City (6-2-2, 20 points; 12-5-1) made one last push, throwing everything it had at the Sequoia defense.
And in the 79th, it looked as if the Warriors had finally solved it. Angel Ramirez won a challenge deep in the Sequoia end and carried the ball into the penalty box. He saw Eric Barajas make a run into the middle of box, unmarked, and sent the pass toward him.
Maybe it was the stabbing attempt by a Sequoia defender that threw him off, but as Barajas swung his right foot at the ball, he kicked over the top of it, scuffing a shank well right of the goal, leaving Barajas head in hands.
It was the last, best chance for the Warriors.
“We had a chance to tie,” said South City head coach Daniel Hernandez. “[Sequoia] capitalized on their opportunity and we didn’t. We just couldn’t finish an opportunity.”
Aragon wraps up first outright Bay Division title
This time, a tie was good enough.
A year ago, the Aragon soccer team entered the last game of the regular season needing a win over Carlmont to secure the PAL Bay Division title.
Instead, the Dons shared the championship with Burlingame after the Scots forged a 2-2 tie with the tying goal in second-half stoppage time.
The Dons and Scots met on Friday to close the 2023 regular season, and again, they finished in a tie, 1-1.
But Aragon, which had already clinched at least a share of the title with a 3-0 win over Hillsdale Wednesday, needed just a point against Carlmont Friday to win it outright.
Burlingame, which came into the game needing to beat Hillsdale and the Dons to lose to grab a piece of championship, did its part, as the Panthers routed the Knights, 5-1.
