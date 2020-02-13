Both the Westmoor and Terra Nova boys’ basketball teams entered this week facing the same predicament: having to win one of their final two games to qualify for the Central Coast Section playoffs.
The reality was, both needed to win Wednesday’s crucial Peninsula Athletic League North battle in Pacifica. It was the best chance to pick up that one win that would guarantee a .500 record in league play and a spot in the playoffs as both teams face their rivals in the season finale Friday: Terra Nova will host first-place and undefeated Half Moon Bay, while Westmoor will be at second-place Jefferson, which already beat the Rams 69-51 in the first meeting of the year.
No, Wednesday was essentially make-or-break and in the end, it was the Rams who earned their sixth win in PAL North play, 58-47.
Westmoor head coach Herb Yaptinchay said his team knew exactly what was on the line.
“They knew it,” Yaptinchay said. “We’ve been emphasizing it in practice for a while.”
Terra Nova (5-6 PAL North, 9-14 overall) came into the game missing a key component with guard Jordan Salgado having missed the previous two games with a knee injury. The lack of calm, consistent ball handling fed into Westmoor’s frantic defensive effort that saw the Rams pressing and jumping passing lanes. They came up with 10 steals, Terra Nova added 12 turnovers and it equaled 22 empty possessions for Terra Nova.
“[Salgado] is such a good ball handler and really runs things for us,” said Terra Nova head coach Kenny Milch. “He was certainly missed this evening.”
Westmoor (6-5, 9-14) certainly took advantage of the Tigers shaky ball handling, turning those turnovers into 18 fast-break points.
“We played a pretty good game,” Yaptinchay said. “My kids stepped up.”
Despite all the Tigers turnover, their saving grace was their shooting in the first half as they connected on 12 of 22 shots as they built a six-point lead at halftime.
The turnovers continued for the Tigers in the third as they kicked it away eight more times. But their shooting stroke left them as Westmoor focused on Terra Nova junior Justin Milch, who was tasked with serving as a primary ball handler and distributor, instead of the scorer the Tigers need him to be.
“We focused on Justin (in the second half). The first half, he got some shots,” Yaptinchay said. “(In the second) we wanted to make him a playmaker and let the other guys score.”
Milch still finished with 16 points, but was held scoreless in the third quarter when Westmoor took control of the game.
In fact, the Rams not only kept Justin Milch in check, they kept the Tigers, as a whole, struggling over the final two quarters, holding Terra Nova to a total of 17 points.
“We rotated the ball (on offense) and defensively, we played well,” Yaptinchay said.
There were signs of things to come fairly quickly as Westmoor turned over Terra Nova three times in less than three minutes of the opening period as the Rams jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead and forced a Terra Nova timeout.
The Tigers seemed to regroup, however. After a Nate Cote driving, scooping layup gave the Rams an 11-5 lead, Terra Nova’s Connor Uter sparked a 7-0 response with a slashing layup. Justin Milch followed with a three-point play and then finished on the fastbreak for a 12-11 lead with 3:33 left in the first.
Jasiah Cox briefly stemmed the Terra Nova roll with a scoop to the hoop, but Milch added his seventh point of the quarter and Chase McKnight converted a fastbreak layup and the Tigers led 16-15 after one.
In the second, Berg Guibadoulline got involved as he served as the only other real scoring option for the Tigers. He scored 7 of 17 points in the second as Terra Nova used an 8-3 run over the final 3:20 of the half to lead 30-24 at the break.
The Tigers held off the Rams in the opening minutes of the third and when McKnight made 1 of 2 free throws with 3:18 left, Terra Nova led 35-32.
It would be the last points of the third for the Tigers as the Rams took control of the game with a 13-0 run. Cox, who teamed with Cote for team-high scoring honors with 17 each, keyed the run with a reverse layup off the drive and followed that up with a 3-pointer. Back-to-back steals and layups from Nikolas Martinez and Cox and the Rams led 41-35. Then, two players off the Rams’ bench — Calvin Bautista and Diego Herrera — capped a 19-point quarter with a jumper and dribble-drive layup, respectively, as Westmoor took a 10-point lead, 45-35, into the fourth.
Terra Nova used a 6-0 spurt midway through the final period to close to seven, 52-45, but Westmoor would score only two more points over the final 1:21 of the game to punch their ticket to CCS.
“(This Rams team) can define their season (going forward),” Yaptinchay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.