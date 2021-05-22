Morton Family Gymnasium felt like “Welcome to the Jungle” the karaoke version.
With no students allowed to attend Friday’s annual “Jungle Game” between rivals St. Ignatius and Serra, the usual rancor of the Padres’ home gym was sadly lost on the lost COVID generation of high schoolers. And that missing energy translated to the court as Serra got run off its home court 64-54 by the defensive intensive Wildcats (2-2 WCAL, 6-4 overall).
The Padres (3-3, 6-5) looked sharp early on, getting off to a fast 12-3 lead. But St. Ignatius turned things around, shooting 8 of 8 from the floor in the second quarter to set off a 13-0 run from which the Padres never recovered.
“The game plan was: Stick to the shooters, stick to the shooters, stick to the shooters,” Serra head coach Brian Carson said. “I guess I didn’t my point across in practice and in the walkthrough enough because we didn’t stick to the shooters.”
St. Ignatius center Ethan Jew — built more like a football nose guard than a basketball player — was a menace underneath. But junior guard Giancarlo Toledo was a quiet assassin en route to scoring a game-high 18 points, including 10 in the second period.
The Padres came out on fire with a fast start from senior Chris Garcia, who opened the night with a perimeter 3-pointer. He then turned right around to force a turnover at midcourt with a menacing 1-on-1 press. Garcia would score seven of Serra’s first 10 points. He wouldn’t hit another field goal until late in the fourth quarter.
“He just got some good open looks and we just had to press up,” St. Ignatius head coach Jason Greenfield said. “We know he’s s shooter, he can shoot the lights out. We just pressed up. We didn’t really make any adjustments. We just kind of woke up.”
Wake up the Wildcats did, shutting down the senior and forcing the Padres into an abysmal scoring rut. Serra was 8 of 23 from the floor in the first half, including a mere 1 of 10 in the second quarter. On the night, the Padres converted just 3 of 19 from 3-point territory.
“They’re well coached and he outcoached me,” Carson said. “Their defense was good. They ran us off the 3-point line.”
St. Ignatius took its first lead in the opening minute of the second period. Amid a 13-0 run, Toledo produced a block under the Padres’ basket, then found himself at the end of a transition outlet on the other side of the floor for a layup to put the Wildcats up 18-17. By the time Serra scored again, St. Ignatius was up 25-17 and would keep adding on.
In the second half, Jew started asserting his muscle — and his passing chops. The senior center went for 12 points and five rebounds and chipped in five assists. And he delivered the dagger after Serra senior Luke Bidinost produced a momentum-shifting block, or so it seemed, until Jew scooped up the loose ball underneath, kicked it out to junior Sean Quanico along the baseline for a crisp jumper to make it 55-42.
“Ethan was a monster tonight,” Greenfield said. “He got a lot of those. A lot of those second chances are just effort plays.”
The Padres had one last-gasp look when junior Brady Smith got hammered beyond the arc while converting a long 3. Smith converted the 4-point play to cut the lead to 55-48. Then after St. Ignatius was whistled for an offensive foul, Serra junior Garret Keyhani hit a short turnaround jumper to make it 55-50.
But Quanico delivered a quick, long pass up the court to Toledo who scored a fast bucket to all but seal the deal.
St. Ignatius outrebounded Serra 29-21. But it was the Wildcats’ overall shutdown defense that pestered Serra into submission.
“No 3s, no layups,” Greenfield said. “We took away the 3. Had pretty good rim protection, not great tonight. But you take away the 3s, guys have to score a lot of 2s to beat you.”
With only two family members per player admitted to the venue, the quiet atmosphere only lent an eerie element to Serra’s last regular-season home game of the shortened season.
“It’s too bad that the seniors couldn’t play the Jungle Game in front of all their family and friends and classmates,” Carson said. “Because it’s rowdy. It’s a fun game to play in. And COVID took that from them. But no excuses. We get after each other in practice every day. I don’t care if there’s nobody in the stands or 10,000 people in the stands, you still play your butt off. You still play to win.”
Serra is set to open the West Catholic Athletic League boys’ basketball tournament Monday night. Brackets were not posted by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.