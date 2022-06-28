Well, we made it. For the first time since 2018-19, we made it through a standard high school athletic year, with three distinct seasons: fall, winter and spring.
And as we have for the last 20-something years, we will honor the top male and female athletes from the busiest time of the year — spring. For the next week or so, we will look back on the dozen sports that are played from February to May and will “officially” end the year with our all-around Athletes of the Year.
We all know why the previous two years have been affected. In 2020, we got through the fall and winter seasons and got to the start of league play in the spring — only to see the world shut down by the COVID pandemic.
That was March 2020. The next nine months were highlighted by government mandates, protests from kids and parents, and the battle to return the kids to play. The 2020-21 fall season came and went with no sports, but there was some glimmer of hope.
Then in January 2021, the restrictions started to lift and sport slowly was put back on the schedule. It started with cross country. Then football. Soccer and basketball followed and suddenly, the first half of 2021 became a mad scramble to literally cram every sport that is usually spread out over nine months into a compressed six months.
In 2021, the Daily Journal sports department made the decision not to do our Athletes of the Season feature for a couple of reasons. One, everything was so compressed, it would have taken us all summer to account for the 26 sports, boys and girls, that are played every school year.
The second reason, however, was more of a philosophical decision. 2021 became the season of experimentation as many athletes decided to play another sport other than their primary one. We made the decision that because not all the best athletes were playing their chosen sport, it would be hard and almost wrong to select a sport’s best athlete if that athlete wasn’t actually playing.
Hey, the pandemic was rough for the Daily Journal sports staff, as well.
But the 2021-22 seasons dawned in late August and, despite the occasional COVID outbreak that would sweep through teams, everyone made it to the end of the season in one piece. In the spring of 2021, an athlete’s or coach’s COVID diagnosis was held like a state secret. No one was willing to discuss who or why someone wasn’t available or why the team had to forfeit a game.
Even though everybody knew why.
COVID diagnoses continued during the 2021-22 season, but because the virus was less virulent and less deadly, teams were allowed to continue to play. If that meant calling up players from junior varsity teams, then so be it. If it meant a team went on a three- or four-game slide, oh well.
And that happened a lot. Whenever I would check in with coaches, many lamented about a COVID outbreak that hampered the team’s success. But almost everyone was simply happy to be back playing as normally as possible.
Part of that normal is the release, once again, of the Daily Journal’s Spring Sports Athletes of the Season and culminates with our Athletes of the Year.
***
I’ve always said, if you’re looking for good baseball, go check out some games at a Little League All-Star tournament.
The District 52 all-star season is underway, with the beginning of the 10s, 11s and 12s tournaments kicking off this past weekend.
But there have already been a handful of District 52 titles claimed. Last week, I detailed the gritty performance of San Mateo American Minors Superbowl all-star pitcher Logan Cornejo, who stayed on the mound despite twice taking comebackers off the wrist and shins.
This week, I present the story of Redwood City 13s All-Star, center fielder Ben De La Cruz. He made three sensational plays in the field during Redwood City’s walk-off loss to Palo Alto in extra innings last Thursday.
The game might not have gotten to the eighth if not for the play of De La Cruz.
Having already been involved in a couple of catches, De La Cruz turned in the play of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. With Redwood City clinging to a 5-4 lead, Palo Alto got a leadoff single, followed by a ground-rule double.
That brought up Palo Alto’s Lucas Lai, who, on a 1-0 count, launched a drive to deep center field. De La Cruz got on his horse, sprinted back and, with his back to the plate, leapt, reached up over his head to make a back-handed catch as he went sprawling into the fence when he landed.
While the drive drove in the game-tying run, it severely limited a potential Palo Alto rally.
De La Cruz nearly duplicated the play in the bottom of the sixth when a potential extra-base drive off the bat of Adrian Lee was chased down by De La Cruz to end the inning.
In the bottom of the eighth, De La Cruz found himself tearing in toward the infield to make, at the time, a game-saving catch.
With a runner on second, thanks to a single and an error, Palo Alto’s Lai came to the plate and again was robbed by De La Cruz. This time, Lai’s ball was blooped into shallow center. De La Cruz came charging in and made a thigh-high catch, sliding on his knees to finish off the robbery.
Palo Alto would win the game on the next at-bat as Adi Weiner drove in Isaac Fredrickson with the game-winning run to win the game, but it was De La Cruz who stole the show.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
