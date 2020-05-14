Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that Major League Baseball should quit haggling over their salary and get back to playing because that’s what this country needs — baseball.
“I hope that the players will understand that the people of our United States need them to recognize this is an important part of leisure time that all of us want to have in the summer. To watch them play baseball, to root for our favorite team. We need that,” Pritzker was quoted as saying on NBCSports.com.
Whatever romantic ideas Pritzker holds for baseball, that ship sailed long ago, because the decision to return to the baseball diamond has to do with one thing: money. The owners want the players to take less because of the smaller number of games being planned, and the players are saying uh-uh. The players have already agreed to one pay cut and players’ union boss Tony Clark has basically said there won’t be more discussions on that front.
“Players recently reached an agreement with Major League Baseball that outlines economic terms for resumption of play, which included significant salary adjustments and a number of other compromises,” Clark told the Associated Press in late April. “That negotiation is over.”
If Pritzker is looking for an all-American aspect of baseball, how about this: the good, ol’-fashioned strike/lockout work stoppage. Since 1972, there have been eight players’ strikes or owners lockouts in Major League Baseball, the last bridging the 1994 and 1995 seasons. So after about two decades of consistent unrest, the team owners and the players union have worked in relative harmony for the past 25 years.
But that peace couldn’t last forever.
While I predict the players will give some significant pushback on the salary structure, ultimately I think they will return this season. But just like everything else, it won’t be the same and it won’t be normal.
And it certainly won’t be because they owe it to the fans.
***
Speaking of state governors, Florida’s Ron DeSantis is trying to corner the market on pro sports venues during the virus pandemic.
Having already allowed WWE and UFC to hold fights in the state, now he is courting the rest of American professional sports to use Florida as their one-stop-shop for all sporting activities.
“All professional sports are welcome here for practicing and for playing,” DeSantis said in an Associated Press report. “That may not be the case in every other state in this country, as we have seen. … If you have a team in an area where they just won’t let them operate, we’ll find a place for you here in the state of Florida because we think it’s important and we know it can be done safely.”
Where is the “face palm” emoji on my keyboard?
***
Leave it to WWE impresario Vince McMahon to turn professional football into a drama-laden script that would work as well in the ring as it does in the courtroom.
That’s where McMahon finds himself as his attorneys defend the firing of XFL commissioner Oliver Luck days before the league, just five games into its relaunched season. Luck was fired April 9, the league shut down the next day and filed for bankruptcy April 13.
McMahon claims Luck was fired for cause, which Luck denies. One of Luck’s alleged offensives? “Improperly using” a cellphone.
How petty can you be?
Another alleged issues included Luck, “Effectively abandoned his responsibilities as the CEO and commissioner of the XFL at a time when the league faced its most significant crisis — the threat to its business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Luck has extensive administrative and managerial experience, having worked in and for the NCAA, MLS and NFL. But he can’t handle the XFL?
***
I wonder how someone can make a better basketball? NBA players are going to give it a shot.
A wire report Wednesday said the NBA would be switching from Spalding to Wilson basketballs starting the 2021-22 season.
Spalding has provided game balls for the NBA for the last 37 years. Wilson was the original manufacturer for the NBA.
But that’s not the interesting part. The interesting thing is the report said, “NBA players will also have a role in approving, developing and refining the new ball.”
The balls will still be using the same leather and the eight-panel design will remain the same as well.
It’s a ball, not an app.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
