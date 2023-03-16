As the NBA has developed into a year-round sport, many have pointed to the drama off the court as driving interest on the court.
There’s Golden State’s Draymond Green and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks yapping at each other in the media. The association made official Wednesday what many had already suspected: Ja Morant, another Memphis player who has missed the last six games following an Instagram video of him flaunting a gun at a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver, has actually been suspended for the last couple of weeks. And in an interesting development, a player used to date the mother of a current teammate.
But NBA doesn’t have a stranglehold on pro sports drama. In this corner, I present to you: professional golf.
Yes, golf. If you haven’t been a fan of the sport before, check it out, it’s got something for everybody — on and off the course. In the last year, a rival league to the PGA Tour has emerged, LIV Golf, with it’s motto, “Golf — but louder.” The league poached a number of big-name players from the established tour, who were then immediately suspended from playing on the PGA Tour concurrently.
All of this has developed the biggest schism in golf since the 1960s, when the PGA Tour broke away from the United States Golf Association, for essentially the same reason as LIV Golf came about today — to make more money.
There is now a lawsuit making its way through the system regarding the feud between LIV and the PGA Tour. I’ll be honest, I’m not real sure what the whole thing is about, but the news out of it so far has been fascinating.
Monday, news broke that the USGA and the Royal & Ancient, which rules the world of golf outside the United States, were set to “deaden” the golf ball for use in their events so shots would not fly as far.
Not surprisingly, the declaration has drawn widespread consternation and panic from pros, manufacturers and casual players alike. Some of the issues are about money — how ball makers respond and how will they pass along those costs to the everyday consumer? — but other issues revolve around the entertainment of the game.
Golf purists are worried that today’s players are simply overwhelming courses with distance and power. I think the bulk of the response is usually: So what? At the highest level of sports, you want to the best make the difficult or downright impossible possible. I don’t think my game matches up with even the last man on the PGA Tour money list. No matter what ball I use, I’m not putting for eagle on any hole on a PGA Tour setup.
What I want to see on a golf course is guys — and gals — doing things that I know are very hard, look very easy. So give me 350 yards off the tee and a wedge into the green. Hole those out; drain long birdie putts; save knee-knocking pars. Play a version of the game I know I’ll never come close to duplicating.
Justin Thomas, ranked No. 10 in the world, summed up how everyone who has ever played golf, in a quote to USA TODAY, “None of you have ever come in from the golf course and said, ‘You know, I’m hitting it so far and straight today that golf’s just not even fun anymore.’”
If you’re more into more of the juicier stories around pro golf, you might not be shocked to hear that Tiger Woods is back in the news again for another domestic dispute. This time involving non-disclosure agreements, verbal agreements and lack of financial assistance.
While now windows have been busted out of cars or driven into fire hydrants, it’s one more story to indicate that there is drama everywhere if you want to find it.
