Putting together a non-league schedule is a science. A coach doesn’t want to make the schedule too easy because there is little to be learned in blowout wins.
On the other hand, a coach doesn’t want to make non-league games too tough for fear of wrecking a team’s confidence.
Carlmont boys’ basketball head coach Ron Ozorio tip-toed that line during the non-league portion of the schedule. But those tough teams and tough losses paid off as the Scots pulled away from San Mateo for a 54-34 win in the Peninsula Athletic League opener for both teams Wednesday.
“It’s just a good win for us,” Ozorio said. “Our preseason schedule is what changed us. We got the pressure treatment and that’s how we have to play.”
That’s certainly the way Carlmont (1-0 PAL South, 6-7 overall) beat San Mateo (0-1, 10-2) as the Scots forced the Bearcats into 28 turnovers.
There was no question in the mind of San Mateo head coach Josh Gould what the difference in the game was.
“(Too many) turnovers and second chances,” Gould said. “That was about it. … We have to do a better job protecting the ball.”
San Mateo was in the game at halftime, trailing just 30-24, but Carlmont turned the screws defensively and went on to outscore the Bearcats 24-11 over the final two quarters.
“It’s not (always) about scoring,” Ozorio said.
But at some point, it is about scoring and the Scots had a pair of players each finish with 15 points — junior guard Daniel Awad and 6-5 senior center Joseph Seaman, who took turns carrying the Scots’ offense.
Awad made his presence felt the most on defense, as he came up with a trio of steals that he converted into layups as he scored 13 of his points in the second and third quarters.
Ozorio said Seaman had struggled at times against tough post players during non-league play.
“He’s been a little inconsistent lately,” Ozorio said. “All those difficult teams we played (during preseason) rattled his confidence. Everyone got a little rattled in preseason.”
Seaman was moving too fast early in the game Wednesday, but as he got into a rhythm, he started to take his time and the shots, rebounds and blocks started coming. He scored 8 of his team’s 13 second-quarter points and went 6 for 7 at the free throw line. He also grabbed five rebounds — four on the offensive glass.
San Mateo was led by Aden Nolet, who finished with a game-high 20 points. But the Bearcats could not find a complementary scorer. Jackson Chew was next with just 7 points. In addition to the turnovers, the Bearcats also seemed reluctant to shoot the ball. Many times they got into the lane, only to look to kick the ball out to the perimeter, instead of trying to finish at the rim or try to draw a foul and get to the line.
“As some points, we can be too unselfish,” Gould said. “We didn’t get to the line as much as we wanted to.”
After Miles Ozorio opened the scoring for Carlmont by hitting the second of two free throws, San Mateo responded with a Nolet 3, followed by a steal and layup to take a 5-1 lead. The Scots came back with a 6-0 run for a 7-5 advantage as Timothy Netane knocked down a putback jumper, Awad came up with a steal and layup and Miles Ozorio went coast to coast for a layup off a San Mateo turnover.
San Mateo came back with a step-back 3 from Galo Reyes and Nolet tipped in a missed shot for a 10-7 advantage, but then went the final 3:53 of the quarter without a point.
Carlmont, meanwhile, finished the period on a 6-0 run to take a 13-10 lead after one quarter of play.
Seaman scored the first bucket of the second period and when Nolet scored for the Bearcats it ended a scoreless streak of 4:32 that extended back to the first quarter.
Then Seaman and Awad took over for the Scots. Seaman bookended a 10-5 run by going 4 for 4 from the line, while Awad scored three consecutive times down the court — including a pair of steals and layups — to push the Carlmont lead to 25-17 with 4:49 before halftime.
Then it was the Scots’ turn to go cold from the field. They went 4:42 between buckets, while San Mateo scored seven unanswered points to close to 25-24 with 1:44 left in the half.
San Mateo, however, did not score again and Carlmont closed with a 3 from Dalton Meekins and a putback from Seaman to hold a 30-24 advantage at halftime.
In the second half, Carlmont pumped up its shooting efficiency. After shooting just 11 for 30 from the floor in the first two quarters, the Scots finished the final two periods by hitting on 11 of 22 attempts as they pulled away from the Bearcats.
“It’s a good win for us,” said Coach Ozorio, who will face defending PAL South champ Menlo-Atherton in Friday’s first quad of the season.
“These are the [wins] you have to have,” Ozorio said of Wednesday’s game. “You’re looking for seven, eight wins in league. You have to get these (types of victories).”
